Telugu OTT releases this week (May 5-May 11): Good Bad Ugly, Robinhood, to Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

If you're looking for something new to stream, this week’s Telugu OTT slate won’t disappoint. Packed with variety, these releases include theatrical hits making their digital debut and fresh stories premiering online. From gripping mysteries to light-hearted comedies, the second week of May is filled with binge-worthy content you won’t want to miss.

Telugu OTT releases this week

1. Good Bad Ugly (Telugu dubbed)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Das, Trisha Krishnan, Simran

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: May 8, 2025

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the plot of Good Bad Ugly follows the life of AK. He is a former crime boss known as Red Dragon, who once surrendered to start a peaceful life. Hoping to reunite with his wife and son, he is instead attacked by enemies. His family is soon held hostage and framed in false cases. Forced to protect them, AK reverts to his violent past.

2. Jack

Cast: Siddu Jonnalagadda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Prakash Raj

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: May 8, 2025

Jack tells the tale of Jackson, a young man with no real passion or talent. He drifts through life, trying and failing at various things. His father grows anxious about his uncertain future. Determined to prove himself, Jack becomes an undercover anti-terrorist agent. But when a major threat looms, he breaks protocol. What happens next is for you to watch.

3. Robinhood

Cast: Nithiin, Sreeleela, David Warner

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: May 10, 2025

If you like heist comedies, then Robinhood is for you. The movie follows the story of Ram, an orphan who grows up watching others suffer from hunger. Deeply affected, he becomes a modern-day Robinhood who steals from the rich with clever strategies and helps the poor.

4. Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

Cast: Pradeep Machiraju, Deepika Pilli

Where to watch: ETV Win

Release date: May 8, 2025

This Telugu drama revolves around Krishna, a civil engineer from Hyderabad, who believes in never helping anyone. He’s sent to Bhairi Lanka to build toilets, but villagers reject him for being an outsider. The village has one strange rule — no outsider can talk to Raja, the only woman there. Every man wants to marry her, but suspicion grows around Krishna’s past with Raja. As secrets unfold, the mystery of the village and Raja’s status begin to unravel.

