Then and now: Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbojaan’s insane transformation will shock you; check fan reactions

Our very own Bibbojaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, is now enjoying the immense success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The Maha Samudram actress has made head turns with her captivating performance in the Netflix series, especially with her viral ‘Gajgamini’ or swan walk. Amidst all this, her before and after pictures highlighting her shocking transformation have surfaced online.

Shocking! Aditi Rao Hydari's insane transformation goes viral

Aditi is undoubtedly one of the most exotic-looking women working currently in the Indian cinema. The Sufiyum Sujatayum actress enjoys a huge fan following especially after projects like Heeramandi, Padmaavat, and Hey Sinamika.

While we are sure that all of you gush looking at her gorgeous pictures on Instagram and her public appearances now, you will be surprised or rather shocked to see her old photos that hint at some major transformation that the diva has undergone.

Check out Aditi's unreal then-and-now transformation picture here!

The pictures have created havoc on social media with several speculations about the actress going under the knife to achieve this look.

Reacting to her photo, an X user wrote, ''Well the noise about surgeries aside. I am so curious to know how her eyes became so beautiful. Cosmetic Surgeries r not done on eyes I presume''.

Another one wrote, “This ain't due to eating, a whole lot of surgeries and fillers and new age facial reconstruction jobs went into it’’.

Check out some reactions below!

However, this is not the first time an actor’s transformation has stirred hard conversations on social media. Whether it is Hansika Motwani or even Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, several celebrities have been subjected to trolling in the past.

Aditi began her career in showbiz in 2006 with the Malayalam film Prajapathi and since then, she has had a tremendous career path in Indian cinema.

What’s next for Aditi Rao Hydari?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Heeramandi, has some exciting projects lined up in the pipeline. The first is Gandhi Talks with superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from that, the Kaatru Veliyidai actor will be seen in Kajri Babbar’s English film titled Lioness.

