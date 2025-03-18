I Am Kathalan OTT Release: When and where you can watch Lijomol Jose’s techno crime thriller online
Malayalam techno crime thriller I Am Kathalan is now on OTT for its digital streaming. Read on.
Malayalam crime thriller I Am Kathalan hit the big screens back on November 7, 2024. The movie opened up to mixed reviews upon its release and went on to become an average grosser at Box Office. And now, the Girish A.D directorial is all set to debut online on an OTT platform.
When and where to watch I Am Kathalan
Techno crime thriller I Am Kathalan will be available for its OTT viewing on Amazon Prime Video.
Fans of the Malayalam flick can now watch the Lijomol Jose starrer online from across the world.
Official trailer and plot of I Am Kathalan
The storyline of I Am Kathalan revolves around the challenges faced by the protagonist, Vishnu, a college student who struggles to get placed due to his academic backlogs and lackluster projects.
At the same time, Vishnu finds himself in a personal crisis when his girlfriend decides to leave him, unwilling to build a future with someone who has no prospects.
An unexpected altercation with his father pushes Vishnu to the edge, leading him to hatch a plan to hack his father’s company as an act of revenge. Under the pseudonym Kathalan, he carries out the cyber attack but soon faces stiff challenges when confronted by a skilled ethical hacker.
Cast and crew of I Am Kathalan
The Malayalam movie stars Naslen K. Gafoor, Lijomol Jose, Dileesh Pothan, Anishma Anilkumar, Vineeth Vasudevan, Sajin Cherukayil, and more.
It is written by Sajin Cherukayil and produced by Sree Gokulam Movies. The film’s musical score is composed by Sidhartha Pradeep.
