Top 11 South Indian Movies on Netflix: Maharaja, Aadujeevitham, Leo, and more

In recent times, people have been more inclined towards binge-watching films at home rather than traveling to theatres. Well, OTT platforms like Netflix, Sony LIV, and Disney Hotstar among others have attained a new level of fame. If you also are on a hunt for some good movies to watch, especially Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, or Kannada films after a tiring day at work then we must say, you have landed in the right place.

Without wasting much time, take a look at the 11 Best South Indian Movies on Netflix. What you are waiting for? Delve in right away and get transported to the cinematic world.

11 Best South Indian Movies on Netflix

1. Maharaja (2024)

Genre - Action/Thriller

Ratings -8.5/10 (IMDb)

Let's start the list with a banger starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Trust us when we say you will miss out on a great story and amazing cinematic experience if you don’t watch Maharaja. Everything about Nithilan Swaminathan’s directorial is just perfect, especially the story that sends a very strong social message.

Maharaja revolves around the story of a barber who runs a saloon shop and lives with his daughter. Unfortunately, his wife passed away in a tragic accident leaving behind their daughter. Everything was fine but once the child goes off to a sports camp in another city, a bunch of goons ransack their house, stealing the garbage bin ( a very important character in the film).

Advertisement

Following this, the barber goes to the police station to lodge a complaint and find out who stole the bin. But is it really about the garbage bin? Or there is something else that the barber is searching for? The movie is available on Netflix for streaming.



2. Vaathi (2023)

Genre - Action/Drama

Ratings -7.3/10 (IMDb)

Superstar Dhanush-led Vaathi is an action drama helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri. The film is about a young professor named Balamurugan, aka Bala, who is hired as a teacher in a neglected government school.

As the teacher continues his new life, he wants to reform the system but has to overcome several obstacles to achieve his goal. Further, Vaathi focuses on how he manages to stop them, overcoming personal and political strife. This Dhanush starrer will remind you of your teachers who you loved and adored in schools and colleges. And we can’t miss this one in the list of best South Indian movies on Netflix.

Advertisement

3. Aadujeevitham (2024)

Genre - Adventure/Drama

Ratings -7.1/10 (IMDb)

Imagine the hardship of a man who leaves his pregnant wife and moves to Saudi Arabia in search of jobs. Things become even more difficult when he is taken to the middle of the desert by his sponsor, Khafeel, who forces him into slavery as a goat herder. Aadujeevitham is a must-watch, especially if you are a Prithviraj Sukumaran fan. The actor went through some crazy physical transformation to achieve his unrecognizable look in the film. Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham features Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Talib Al Balushi, KR Gokul, and many more in key roles.

4. Hi Nanna (2023)

Genre - Romance/Drama

Ratings - 8.2/10 (IMDb)

The next on the list of best South Indian movies on Netflix is this feel-good movie starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur. Hi Nanna takes you through the emotional journey of a single father with his daughter who suffers from a life-threatening disease. The plot takes a turn when the father meets his ex-wife but is in an unusual situation where she does not remember her past. What happens when the mother and daughter meet? You have to watch the film to know the answer.

Advertisement

5. Fidaa (2017)

Genre - Romance/Comedy

Ratings -7.4/10 (IMDb)

Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej starrer Fidaa is a 2017 Telugu-language romantic comedy film directed by Sekhar Kammula, and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film explores a love-hate relationship between Bhanumathi ( Sai Pallavi), a strong-minded village girl, and her brother-in-law's brother Varun (Tej), an NRI from the US. If you are in the mood for some rom-coms then you must not miss Fidaa. It is worth mentioning that the film received critical acclaim and was a commercial blockbuster at the box office.

6. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023)

Genre - Action/Thriller

Ratings -6.6/10 (IMDb)

The blockbuster film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, explores the relationship between Prabhas’ character Devaratha and Prithviraj’s character Varadharaja Mannar. It establishes a fictional world as well as the depth of the relationship that the two main characters have throughout the film.

The plot of Salaar revolves around the theme of the power struggle to rule the kingdom. Moreover, Shruti Haasan’s character Aadhya plays a significant role, acting as the link between Khansaar and the audience. The film leaves several questions unanswered, with the promise that they will be answered in the second part.

7. Dasara (2023)

Advertisement

Genre - Action/Thriller

Ratings - 6.6/10 (IMDb)

Nani's mass action drama Dasara, directed by debutant filmmaker Srikant Odela is one of the best films of his career. The movie opened to mixed word of mouth, it raked in a worldwide gross of Rs 121 crore and recorded the best theatrical run for the actor.

Dasara explores the story of a town dependent on coal mining. Further, the film focuses on the lives of three childhood friends and how it turns chaotic when they get into a fight with the son of the village headman.



8. LEO (2023)

Genre - Action/Thriller

Ratings - 7.2/10 (IMDb)

Lokesh Kanagaraj's film LEO revolves around Parthiban and his wife Satya who lead a peaceful life in Himachal Pradesh. Their life gets distorted when Parthiban grabs headlines for a heroic act in his town and grabs the attention of Antony Das (Sanjay Dutt) and Harold Das (Arjun), as they suspect him to be their estranged kin, Leo Das. What happens after that is what marks the rest of the plot.

9. Thunivu (2023)

Genre - Action/Thriller

Ratings - 6.1/10 (IMDb)

Ajith Kumar’s starrer Thunivu is about a heist at a bank, where a group of gangsters discover that a mysterious man has already taken over the banking system. The Tamil action thriller film was written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor. Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar, alongside Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay, and Veera.



Advertisement

10. Irul (2021)

Genre - Thriller/Mystery

Ratings - 5.8/10 (IMDb)

Fahadh Faasil’s Irul has to be the best South movie on Netflix. The story is about two people Alex and Archana who go on a trip but soon their car breaks down and they take shelter at a nearby house. However, things go downhill when the owner of the house behaves suspiciously.

Directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin in his directorial debut, the film is jointly produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios.

11. Hey! Sinamika (2022)

Genre - Romance/Comedy

Ratings - 6.3/10 (IMDb)

Directed by Brinda Master, Hey! Sinamika is a sweet love story about Mouna and Yaazhan who get married after falling head over heels. However, their happiness is short-lived and Mouna soon wishes to separate. The situation gets so bad that she devises a plan to make him fall in love with another woman. Hey! Sinamika features Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal in crucial roles.

With that, we have come to the end of the Top 11 Best South Indian movies on Netflix that promises to transport you to a different world while serving the best cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: 'Our families are not in touch': Did you know Priyamani and Vidya Balan are cousins?