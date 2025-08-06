Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final film Jana Nayagan to hold its audio launch in Malaysia on December 27? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, with his action drama flick Jana Nayagan. The movie directed by H Vinoth is now speculated to have its audio launch in December 2025, and that too at an international venue.

Jana Nayagan to conduct audio launch in Malaysia?

Advertisement

According to a report by X (formerly Twitter) handle, Movies Singapore, the makers of Jana Nayagan are slated to conduct their audio launch in Malaysia. As per the same update, the event will be taking place on December 27, 2025.

While official sources are yet to confirm it, this would be against the norm of Vijay movies, as mostly his films’ audio launches are conducted within Tamil Nadu.

Thalapathy Vijay’s future in Tamil cinema

As early promotions have already stated, Jana Nayagan is likely to be Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic venture before turning his focus completely towards politics.

Recently, his Jana Nayagan co-star Mamitha Baiju revealed that his future in Tamil cinema depends on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections and their results.

On a side note, director Lokesh Kanagaraj confessed that he has ideas for Master 2 and Leo 2. However, it depends on Vijay’s availability. While questioned whether he would replace the superstar in sequel ventures, the director stood strong that unless Vijay, the projects will never materialize.

Advertisement

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama directed by H Vinoth. The movie is rumored to have Thalapathy Vijay as a former police officer.

As Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol play the co-leads, the film features an ensemble cast of actors, including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and many more in key roles.

With Anirudh Ravichander handling the musical tracks and background scores, this marks the musician’s 5th collaboration with Vijay after films like Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

Watch the first glimpse from Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Interestingly, reports indicate that Thalapathy Vijay has crooned for a track titled One Last Song in the film, serving as a celebration of his career in Tamil cinema.

ALSO READ: ID The Fake OTT Release: Where to watch Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam-language thriller movie online