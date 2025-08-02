Did Rajinikanth’s Coolie makers copy poster from Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast fan edits? Netizens find more similarities with Rebel Moon

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. As the film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj inches closer to hitting the big screens, there's scrutiny that the movie has copied some of its poster designs from Hollywood ventures like Glass and Rebel Moon.

Did Coolie makers copy posters for Rajinikanth starrer from Glass and Rebel Moon?

In a recent post on social media, a user on X (formerly Twitter) alleged that the makers of Coolie have reused existing designs for posters. The examples showcase the Rajinikanth starrer’s publicity designs created by Gopi Prasannaa to be similar to Hollywood movies Glass and Rebel Moon, directed by Zack Snyder.

Moreover, the recent poster used for Coolie’s censor update was allegedly taken from a fan edit for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. However, it is unclear whether the designs are merely coincidental in similarity or taken as inspiration.

See the post by X user ft Coolie posters:

Talking about Coolie, the makers of Rajinikanth starrer are all set to unveil the trailer at an event titled Coolie Unleashed. The program will feature a performance by Anirudh Ravichander, with Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan making appearances.

Ahead of its trailer launch, the complete album of musical tracks from Coolie has been released. The track listing consists of 8 songs, all composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The album is available to stream on music-sharing platforms.

More about Coolie

Coolie is an action entertainer flick starring Superstar Rajinikanth as Deva. The movie is touted to feature the actor as a ruthless gangster who must band together with his merry men to face a threatening figure who has something to do with his old friend gone missing.

With Nagarjuna Akkineni playing the role of an antagonist, Upendra Rao is said to be embodying a critical part. Aside from them, Aamir Khan is set to make a menacing cameo appearance, which will be a massy character.

Moreover, actors like Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Pooja Hegde (dance number), and many more portray integral roles. Interestingly, it has been said by Lokesh himself that the movie will be a standalone venture in his filmography, unrelated to his cinematic universe, LCU.

