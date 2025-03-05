Siddharth, Sarath Kumar, Meetha Reghunath and more wrap up shoot for movie 3BHK with a heartwarming moment; WATCH

The makers of the Siddharth-starrer 3BHK recently announced the completion of the film’s shoot. A video surfaced on social media featuring the actor along with the core cast and crew celebrating the wrap-up.

In the video, the main cast members, including Siddharth, Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Meetha Reghunath, and Chaitra J Achar, were seen enjoying the last day on set.

For those unaware, the makers had previously announced the movie with a teaser. Initially titled Siddharth 40, the film is directed by Sri Ganesh, who also penned the screenplay.

The teaser, narrated by Siddharth’s character, offers a glimpse into the life of a loving family dreaming of owning a house with three bedrooms.

The film’s music is composed by Amrith Ramnath, while Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus handled the cinematography. Additionally, Ganesh Siva took charge of editing.

Moving forward, Siddharth was last seen playing the lead role in Miss You, a romantic comedy directed by N. Rajasekar. The film, co-starring Ashika Ranganath, follows the story of a man who falls for a girl he initially despised. As their emotional journey unfolds, the film explores the rollercoaster of feelings in their relationship.

Moreover, Siddharth is set to appear in the lead role in Test, directed by Shivaji Sashikanth. The sports drama, co-starring R. Madhavan and Nayanthara, is set against the backdrop of cricket and will be released directly on Netflix.

Furthermore, Siddharth is also set to appear in Indian 3, the sequel to Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role and directed by Shankar. In the next installment, Siddharth will reprise his role from the former installment.