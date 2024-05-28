Watch: Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD arrives in Chennai ahead of promotions for Prabhas starrer; fans can’t keep calm

The latest sensation from Kalki 2898 AD is not Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, or even Deepika Padukone. It is the high-tech robocar Bujji, that, or rather, who has absolutely floored the netizens with her stunning design.

In a first in Indian cinema, Kalki 2898 AD will feature a man-made supercar Bujji, the voice for which has been provided by actress Keerthy Suresh. With only a few weeks left for the release of this ambitious project, the makers have begun promotions, with Bujji currently at the forefront of it.

Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD wins hearts in Chennai

After impressing the public online, Bujji is capturing hearts offline as well, this time in Chennai. According to reports, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are planning a nationwide tour for Bujji from the North of India to the South.

After a massive reveal in Hyderabad, which saw actor Prabhas physically driving the vehicle, Bujji has now made its way to Chennai. A few videos of Bujji cruising around the busy roads of Chennai have already gone viral on social media.

More about Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD

Since the reveal of Bujji, notable figures such as racing enthusiast and Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya, and India's first F1 racer Narain, have driven the vehicle around.

Bujji is not just another vehicle since it will also essay the role of Prabhas’ best friend in the film. As we have seen in the promo so far, Prabhas and Bujji seem to share a bond filled with laughter and jokes.

It doesn’t end here, Bujji holds so much significance in the world of Kalki that the makers have planned a special prelude titled Bujji and Bhairava, a limited animated series set to premiere on Prime Video on May 31st.

Check out the teaser here:

Pan-Indian films have witnessed promotions of several magnitudes but a special prelude on an OTT platform before the film’s theatrical release is the first of its kind.

Are you excited to see what Bujji has in store in Kalki 2898 AD? What are your thoughts on the prelude teaser? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest updates about Kalki 2898 AD.

