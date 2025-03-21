Pushpa 2 choreographer Ganesh Acharya compares Allu Arjun with Bollywood actors and the reason will leave you in shock

Allu Arjun has cemented his name across the hearts of millions of his fans, not just because of his cinema, but also for his sheer humility. Recently, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who had worked with the actor on the sets of Pushpa 2 made a special revelation about the Arya star.

Well, speaking with Bharti Singh on her YouTube channel, Ganesh Acharya commended Allu Arjun for being the first-ever artist who made sure to call him up and appreciate him for the contributions which the choreographer made for the Sukumar directorial.

Ganesh added that in many years of his career, he has never met an actor who had personally appreciated his choreography. Moreover, he also remembered the due attention given to every member of the crew at the success meet of Pushpa 2.

In his words: “Five days after working on the songs in Pushpa, Allu Arjun himself called and lauded my dance moves. He said I made magic with great choreography for the songs and it is important that he appreciated me for my efforts. No artist from Bollywood so far called and appreciated me for my choreography, other than Allu Arjun.”

Well, speaking about Pushpa 2, the film turned out to be a complete box-office phenomenon. However, for Allu Arjun, the task was huge particularly when it came to the diverse challenges he had to face to make the movie a grand success.

In one of his previous interviews with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor addressed the one thing he was most scared to do for Pushpa 2 and revealed it was undoubtedly the part where he had to wear a saree for the Jathara sequence.

Moving on, Allu Arjun has quite a few anticipated projects lined up, with Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas. Besides, a third installment of Pushpa 2 is also on the cards as of now.