Does engaged celebrity couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have a collective net worth of Rs 164 crores? REPORTS

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their romantic relationship official on August 8, 2024, as the duo announced their engagement. The soon-to-be-wed couple have been making a name for themselves for years now and is set to have a whopping amount as collective net worth too.

As per a report on News18, Naga Chaitanya has an impressive net worth of Rs 154 crores. Similarly, his fiancée Sobhita Dhulipala has somewhere between Rs 7 and 10 crores in her net worth, according to Lifestyle Asia and Asianet News.

Calculating the net worth of both, it is easy to assume that the happy couple is set to have a collective net worth of a whopping Rs 164 crores. Interestingly, as per DNA India, Naga Chaitanya’s father and megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni himself has a net worth of Rs 3,100 crores which makes him the richest South Indian actor.

Moving ahead, both actors also be reaping quite an amount as remuneration for their acting works as well. In a report by India Today, it was stated that Naga for his films and web series charges a remuneration between Rs 5 and 10 crore.

Reportedly, the actor received between Rs 5 to 8 crores for his role in the web series Dhootha, his debut in the OTT space. He was apparently also given Rs 5 crores as remuneration for his role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

On the other hand, as per Lifestyle Asia and Asianet News, Sobhita Dhulipala charges between Rs 70 lakh and 1 crore for a movie or web series. As per reports, the actress took Rs 1 crore as her remuneration for Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had been seeing each other and dating for quite some time. Making their relationship official, the actors finally got engaged in a private ceremony at Chay’s Rs 45 crores worth of Jubilee Hills mansion in Hyderabad. The official announcement of the couple's engagement was done by Nagarjuna Akkineni himself through his X handle.

