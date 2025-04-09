NTR-Neel Official Update: After War 2, Jr NTR to join sets of Prashanth Neel directorial on THIS date
Jr NTR has wrapped up his other work commitments and is all set to join the sets of his anticipated film with Prashanth Neel. Read update.
Jr NTR will be working with Prashanth Neel in a high-octane actioner, tentatively titled NTR-Neel. The movie has already gone on floors and the actor is also set to join the shoot soon.
Sharing an official update regarding the same, the makers dropped an announcement on their X handle, unveiling that Jr NTR will begin shooting for the movie on April 22, 2025.
Check out the post here:
They captioned the post as “#NTRNeel is entering its most explosive phase. Man of Masses @Tarak9999 steps into the destructive soil from April 22nd.”
For the unversed, Jr NTR was busy winding up his Bollywood debut film War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. As the Hindi action flick has now locked its release date as August 14, the Devara star will now resume shooting for Prashanth Neel’s film.
Well, the makers are yet to finalise the title for the movie. However, as per reports, title Dragon is speculated to be in consideration for the Jr NTR starrer.
Coming to the fan response, there has been palpable excitement among audiences, as they await to witness the cinematic brilliance talented actor-director duo will bring onscreen.
Besides this, Prashanth Neel has also been in the news for the sequel of Prabhas starrer Salaar 2.
