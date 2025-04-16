South Big Updates: Jr NTR loses weight for Prashanth Neel project NTRNEEL; Thug Life 1st single to drop on THIS date

The South Indian cinema industry recently witnessed two major updates for its much-anticipated ventures. Firstly, in a recent report by Hindustan Times, it has been reported that Jr NTR has reduced his weight and become lean for his next film with director Prashanth Neel.

According to the report, a source said, “NTR is healthy and not on Ozempic, if that is what is being asked. He is fine and has been following a new diet. He has been working on his next film with Prashanth Neel.”

The source added that the actor has been under a new fitness regime since February 2025, and the leaner look is a result of that. For those unaware, the actor had made headlines after his new picture from Dubai went viral.

In the picture, the actor was seen having a leaner look, making way for online jabber. With the debate being taken up by netizens, many speculated that the actor was on Ozempic, a medicine that is used for treating type-2 diabetes and also results in weight loss.

However, the rumors can now be dismissed, as the actor is preparing a new look for his next venture, which is tentatively titled NTRNEEL (Dragon).

On the other hand, another major update that has made its way to the audience is the official date for Thug Life’s first single. The much-awaited Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR starrer flick is slated to release on June 5, 2025, with the single, Jinguchaa, releasing on April 18, 2025.

In a post on social media, the makers penned, “One BEAT. Two THUGS. #ThugLife brings the real anthem. A #ManiRatnam Film. An AR Rahman Musical.”

See the post here:

The upcoming cinematic venture, Thug Life, is directed by Mani Ratnam, who has co-written the screenplay with Kamal Haasan. The gangster action flick marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after decades, with their last collaboration being the cult classic Nayakan.

With Kamal Haasan and STR in leading roles, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and many more in key roles.

