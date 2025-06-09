Why Tamil family films like Tourist Family and Maaman were hits at box office? 5 points to note

The Tamil film industry saw two family dramas take away all the glory within a very short span of time. Yes, we are talking about the films Tourist Family and Maaman, which not only minted huge numbers but also earned critical acclaim.

However, at a time when action thrillers and rom-coms are all the hype, how did these two family dramas earn such a massive win as compared to any other movie? Check out as we decode the 5 overlooked details about the two movies that made them victorious.

Strong themes and content

Both Tourist Family and Maaman weighed in on strong themes, which enabled them to establish a more emotional connection with the audience than just remaining entertainers. Instead of painting a fictional reality, the storylines of these movies delve deeper and explore real-time themes.

While Tourist Family focuses on the triggering circumstances that befall a family after the country faces an economic crisis, Maaman, on the other hand, takes audiences to the complexities existing in a joint family set within a prejudiced societal framework.

Relatable character arcs

There are no superhero miracles and fairy tales woven in either of these films. The makers of both Tourist Family and Maaman have been able to zoom in on the real gritty details of individuals who lead ordinary lives surrounded by crisis all around.

The fact that there is no room for exaggeration or superficially crafting a demi-world makes the audience feel more relatable to each and every character in these films. The characters are more human and less fictional.

Emotions balanced with good old humor

While emotions take center stage in both Maaman and Tourist Family, the makers have also balanced it with equal instances of humor. Making it one running frame of a story with emotional depth would have made both quite sombre and serious.

However, they have, on the contrary, included well-balanced moments of comic relief, which not only improve the viewing experience for the audience but also complement the storyline quite well.

Comment on modern family dynamics

One of the most interesting aspects touched upon by both these films has naturally been their critique of modern family dynamics. Faced by the sudden pace of the world, equations within a family have radically changed.

While Tourist Family showcases the strength of a nuclear family in the face of stressful situations, Maaman, on the other hand, reflects the complex emotions that exist between all members of a family, which threaten to pull apart their very integrity.

Positive takeaways

Unlike thrillers and rom-coms, both family dramas leave audiences brimming with emotions at the end of their run on-screen. Offering a complete closure, Tourist Family concludes with a meaningful and positive message as the neighbourhood comes together to protect the immigrants.

On the other hand, Maaman, which begins with tiffs and adjustments between an uncle and his nephew, concludes with more acceptance, prioritizing love and care over everything else.

