Who is Aparna Vastarey? All to know about popular RJ-actor who passed away from lung cancer

Trigger: This article contains information regarding death of an individual

If you have ever traveled in the Bengaluru metro, enjoyed TV shows on DD Chandana in the 90s, or listened to radio shows, you are likely familiar with the name Aparna Vastarey, who recently passed away on Thursday, 11th July.

The beloved figure has been courageously battling lung cancer for the past few years. Recently her husband, Nagaraj Ramaswami disclosed a shocking fact that doctors initially gave her only six months to live.

However, her indomitable spirit, mirroring her unwavering determination in her professional life, has seen her surpass doctors' expectations and continue to thrive.

A deep dive into Vastarey’s dynamic career

Vastarey began her professional career by working in films. The actress made her silver screen debut in the 1985 Kannada film Masanada Hoovu, directed by Puttanna Kanagal. She starred alongside stalwarts Ambareesh and Jayanthi in this adaptation of T. R. Subba Rao's novel of the same name.

Alongside this, the actress has been associated with eleven more films throughout her career. Her noteworthy comeback after nearly three and a half decades, especially her acclaimed portrayal in the Kannada film Grey Games, continues to garner immense praise.

Some of her notable works during her film career were Sangrama (1987), Nammoora Raja (1988), Inspector Vikram (1989), Doctor Krishna(1989), Onti Salaga (1989).

A prolific figure in the Television industry

She had been a prominent figure in the television industry for nearly two decades, starring in popular shows such as Moodala Mane and Mukta. Notably, she was also part of the inaugural season of Kannada Bigg Boss in 2013.

She began her career in Kannada television as a presenter on DD Chandana in 1990, contributing to most of its productions until 2000. In 1998, during Deepawali celebrations, she set a record by hosting shows continuously for eight hours.

Journey as a Radio Jockey

Vastarey joined All India Radio in the 1990s and began her career as a radio jockey in 1993, eventually becoming the first presenter for AIR FM Rainbow.

The dynamic professional gained enormous recognition in Bengaluru by voicing announcements for passenger boarding and deboarding on the metro, becoming an integral part of the daily grind in the city.

Tribute to Vastarey’s untimely demise

The entertainment industry is in shock and posting heartfelt tributes to the multi-talented persona following her untimely demise. Vastarey's co-star in the 1989 film Inspector Vikram, actor Shiva Rajkumar posted on her death, writing "Heartfelt tribute to Aparna."

Alongside Shiva Rajkumar, the entire Kannada entertainment industry, including prominent Kannada television anchor Anushree and actress Swetha Changappa, mourns the loss of this revered figure.

State leaders on the demise

The Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah mourned the loss, saying, “Saddened to hear the news of the death of actress and famous presenter Aparna.”

The CM further penned, “It is sad that a multifaceted talent who was a household name in the country by presenting in Kannada language very elegantly in the programs of major Kannada channels including government functions, has left us very soon.”

D.K. Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, characterized Aparna's passing as an irreplaceable loss to the artistic world, recognizing her talent in connecting with Kannadigas through her impeccable Kannada.

