Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Contestants List: Binny Sebastian to Appani Sarath, celebs who are likely to enter controversial house

Bigg Boss Malayalam is set to return to the screens with season 7. As Mohanlal will take on the hosting duties again, here’s a confirmed list of contestants entering the controversial house.

Rashi Desai
Written by Rashi Desai , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Aug 03, 2025 | 05:12 PM IST | 61K
Instagram
Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 via Jio Malayalam/Instagram

Bigg Boss Malayalam is set to return to the digital screen with Mohanlal taking up the hosting duties. Ahead of the big premiere, the confirmed list of the contestants is out, which features Binny Sebastian, Appani Sarath, and others. 

Since the announcement of the reality show, the fans have been anticipating the drama and the action that is about to take place in the controversial house. As Mohanlal brings back his charm, check out all the contestants who are about to make a grand entry. 

Confirmed participants of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7

The first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 is Binny Sebastian. After impressing the audience with her performance in Geetha Govindam, the actress is set to raise the temperature of the controversial house with her presence. Apart from acting, Sebastian is also a doctor by profession. 

Next up, a well-known content creator, Sarika, too, will be participating in the reality show. The digital content creator is known for her celebrity interviews on her channel, Hot Seat. Adhila and Noora, the lesbian couple known to put up a legal fight for love, are also set to make a statement in the Bigg Boss house. 

Appani Sarath, after making fans through his acting skills, will now charm the audience by playing mind games in the reality show. The actor will be joined by Shanavas Shanu, who, once an onscreen villain, transformed into one of the most loved TV actors. Shanu has a massive fan following, and the viewers await his entry into the controversial house.

Anumol, popular for her role in daily soap, will now take over the Bigg Boss house. Additionally, a popular name in the fashion industry, Nevin Cappresious, is set to step into the reality TV show. Moreover, RJ Bincy will also be participating in the game, alongside other contestants.

Rena Fathima, the 19-year-old content creator, will be seen giving tough competition to the rest of the known celebrities through the tricks up her sleeves.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7 will premiere at 7 PM on Asianet and Jiohotstar.

