MTV Splitsvilla X5: Munawar Faruqui brings MAJOR TWIST in grand-finale; Sunny Leone gets emotional

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is one step away from getting the winner of the season. The show had a successful run and made a lot of buzz on social media. The upcoming episode of the show will be extremely fiery, filled with many twists and turns. In the forthcoming episode, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui will be seen adding his charm to the season while host Sunny Leone will be seen getting emotional.

Munawar Faruqui brings a new twist to MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Munawar Faruqui will be seen being introduced in the upcoming episode of the show wherein he will put the contestants in a tight spot. Munawar will get the chance to speak to the contestants and lure them with an offer. As the contestants make their choices, host Sunny Leone is seen getting teary-eyed at the unexpected turn of events.

Fighting back her tears, Sunny Leone said, "I don't like your choices."

Take a look at the glimpse of Sunny Leone getting disappointed during MTV Splitsvilla X5 finale:

In the precap, he is seen asking Akriti Negi to take an impressive offer and get her connection Jashwant Bopanna evicted. Negi is seen getting confused about the offer. Meanwhile, Uorfi is seen talking to Jashwant about the choice that Akriti would make.

Munawar Faruqui decides the competitors

For the semi-finale task, Munawar Faruqui will be seen deciding which couples would go against each other. He announces that two brothers namely Harsh Arora and Arbaz Patel along with their connections Rushali Yadav and Nayera Ahuja will be seen locking horns with each other while two rivals namely Digvijay Rathee and Siwet Tomar along with their partners Kashish Kapoor and Anicka Shyrin would perform against each other.

Evicted contestants of MTV Splitsvilla X5 to re-enter

In the upcoming episodes, the evicted contestants of the show will re-enter the villa and cause a lot of controversies. Dev Karan, Addy, Shubhi, Lakshay, Sachin, and Unnati will be seen reuniting with their friends. Unnati will be seen asking Digvijay about his new connection with Kashish Kapoor.

Kashish Kapoor who abandoned her connection with Addy and chose to become a power couple with Digvijay was visibly awkward when Addy re-entered the villa. Kapoor discussed the same with her friend Shubhi and mentioned how Addy didn't speak to her.

Ex-flames Sachin Sharma and Akriti Negi had a chat. Sharma asked Negi in front of her present connection Jashwant about their bond. Negi claimed that they liked each other which left Jaswant agitated as Negi didn't accept her love in front of her ex.

The previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5

In the previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5, the decision between the task performed by Siwet-Anicka, Jaashwant-Akriti and Digvijay-Kashish was announced. By winning the task, Akriti Negi and Jashwant Bopannah won the Ticket to Finale. Meanwhile, rest all the contestants were in a danger zone.

After playing the twisted game of Killer, Digvijay-Kashish and Siwet-Anicka got saved while the rest of the couples namely Nayera-Arbaz, Harsh- Rushali and Lakshay-Shubhi went in the danger zone.

The three couples got the chance to carry the vote-out session and Lakshay and Shubhi got eliminated from the show.

Shubhi shared her feelings for her friend Rushali and stated that she'd always care for her while Lakshay spoke about his beautiful bond of friendship with Digvijay.

