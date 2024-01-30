Woman screams uncontrollably while watching Teja Sejja’s Prasanth HanuMan; shocking video goes viral

Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role has garnered support and appreciation in various forms, with audiences flocking to the theatres to witness the film.

Now in a bizarre event at a theatre screening of HanuMan at Asian Mall, in Uppal, Hyderabad, a woman was seen screaming and shouting uncontrollably as the Hanuman Chalisa song from the film played.

As the video surfaced online, many netizens believed that this was due to some negative energy in the woman and that this negative energy was trying to come out as soon as the Hanuman Chalisa started playing. A similar incident like this previously occurred for Kantara, with multiple cases of people screaming uncontrollably as they watched the film. In one case, a screening was also halted due to this reason.

While some were stuck on the opinion that this was due to some negative energy, others pointed out that we are living in an era of science, stating that the lady in the video might have a health history, and hence the adverse reaction. Whatever the case, we hope that the woman is alright.

Hanuman stars Tejja Sajja, Vinay Rai, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Samuthirakani and others in important roles. The film has been written and directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by K. Niranjan Reddy, with the music for the film composed by Gowra Hari

Post HanuMan, Prasanth Varma has already mapped out his next few projects in the Telugu Film Industry. An official announcement regarding the sequel to HanuMan, titled Jai Hanuman was also made on the auspicious occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta in Ayodhya.

However, Jai Hanuman is not the next film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The next project after HanuMan will be Adhira, starring Kalyan Dasari. Some of the portions of the film have already been shot and the film will likely release for Sankranti 2025 as promised by Prasanth Varma.

Following this, Prasanth has also spoken of a female-centric superhero film for his universe. Speaking about his ambitions for the PVCU, Prasanth said that the PVCU will be divided into 2 phases, with each phase containing a total of 6 films. Prasanth will not direct all of the projects but will helm the role of a creative producer, overseeing every project personally.

