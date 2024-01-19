Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the mythological superhero film HanuMan is making headlines for its sensational run at the box office. Made on a relatively low-budget, the movie is exceeding expectations with each passing day. HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the lead, was released in cinemas during the Sankranti weekend. And now, it has successfully completed one week at the box office with impressive numbers.

HanuMan Hindi Box office stands strongly at Rs 22 crore

The mass-action drama continues to show a strong trend at the Hindi box office as the movie has collected an impressive number of Rs 22 crore in its opening week. HanuMan's success story can be understood by the fact that its Monday to Wednesday numbers are relatively higher than Friday.

The movie, which opened at Rs 2 crore in Hindi, went on to collect a total of Rs 11.60 crore in its first weekend. Further, it shows an upward trend during its weekdays. HanuMan passed the Monday test with Rs. 3.75 crore and collected Rs 2.50 crore on Tuesday.

It continues to topple the first-day collection on Wednesday, too, with Rs 2.25 crore, and manages to collect another Rs 2 crore on Thursday. HanuMan raked over a total of Rs 22 crore in its opening week at the Hindi box office.

Advertisement

HanuMan Day Wise Box Office

Friday: Rs 2.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.80 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.80 crore

Monday: Rs 3.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 2.00 crore

Total: Rs 22.10 crore

The consistency in the growth of HanuMan’s box office suggests that it is on the way to becoming the first Super-Hit film of 2024.

Beginning of a New Cinematic Universe

For the unversed, the Prasanth Varma directorial movie is a Pan-India release. He has previously directed films like Awe! and Zombie Reddy. Starring Teja Sajja as the protagonist, the movie showcased a brilliant fusion of mythology and science-fiction layered in the setting of mass cinema. Moreover, the movie marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe in Indian cinema termed the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The next outing for PVCU will be Adhira - a superhero action film. Meanwhile, Prasanth and the team are also working on the sequel of HanuMan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: HanuMan (Hindi) 5 Days Box Office: Prasanth Varma film shows excellent trend; collects Rs 17.85 crore