HanuMan Box Office 3rd Friday: Teja Sajja led devotional flick sees massive 135 percent growth on Republic Day

Hanuman saw a massive 135 per cent growth on Republic Day, grossing Rs. 10 crore approx on its Third Friday. With that, Hanuman has now reached Rs. 186 crore at the Indian box office and now stands just Rs. 14 crore short of the double-century mark, which it may hit tomorrow.

HanuMan registered an All Time Record on its 3rd Friday in Telugu States

In Telugu states, the film grossed Rs. 7.50 crore yesterday, which gives it the all-time record for the highest Third Friday in the twin states, beating Baahubali 2 which grossed Rs. 5.30 crore on the same day. Granted this record has come due to the big holiday but a record is a record and that too when beating the one held by the Baahubali. The third weekend in Telugu states should be over Rs. 15 crore, which other than Baahubali 2 and RRR, no film has achieved to date.

The box office collections of Hanuman at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 102 crore

Week Two - Rs. 74 crore

3rd Friday - Rs. 10 crore

Total - Rs. 186 crore

Advertisement

HanuMan has grossed Rs 50 crores in Nizam

Hanuman crossed the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in the Nizam territory yesterday. There is still plenty of gas left in the tank and it should go on to collect over Rs. 65 crore, which will be more than many of the bigger films like Waltair Veeraya, Sarileru Neekevarru, Adipurush and so on.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Hanuman at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 52 crore (Rs. 27.25 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 13.50 crore (Rs. 9.25 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 48.50 crore (Rs. 27.50 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 114 crore (Rs. 64 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 19.15 crore (Rs. 8.25 crore share)

North India: Rs. 48.75 crore (Rs. 18.75 crore share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala: Rs. 4.10 crore (Rs. 1.75 crore share)

India: Rs. 186 crore (Rs. 93 crore share)

ALSO READ: Hanuman box office collections: Hits 225Cr Worldwide with an Excellent Second Week