HanuMan (Hindi) 5 Days Box Office: Prasanth Varma film shows excellent trend; collects Rs 17.85 crore
The consistent growth in the box office collection of HanuMan signals it to be the first Super-Hit of 2024. Check out the detailed report of its 5 days collection in Hindi.
The recently released Prasanth Varma directorial film HanuMan is making headlines for its sensational trend at the box office. The mass-action drama starring Teja Sajja proved to be a success even in dubbed languages like Hindi. Released on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, the movie opened with a Rs 2 crore nett at the Hindi box office, offering a neck-to-neck competition to Merry Christmas. Further, HanuMan took a flying jump and never slowed down. The 5th-day box office collection of HanuMan is higher than its opening day in Hindi.
HanuMan mints Rs 17.85 crore in its first 5 days
Originally a Telugu film, HanuMan was released in other languages, including Hindi, with minimal promotions. The mythological superhero film didn't get many screens due to multiple releases on Sankranti. However, Prasanth Varma succeeded in sensing the nerves of the audience and delivering his first Pan-India outing. The movie collected Rs 2 crore on its opening day and saw a jump of 80% and 55% on its second and third day, respectively.
The first-weekend box office collection of HanuMan stood strong at Rs 11.60 crore in Hindi. Further, the film successfully surpassed the Monday test with flying numbers of Rs 3.75 crore. Although it went through an understandable drop on its 5th day, it managed to topple its opening day collection. The Teja Sajja starrer collected Rs 2.50 crore on Tuesday, earning a total of Rs 17.85 crore in its first 5 days at the Hindi box office.
What helps HanuMan the most is its nominal ticket pricing and the mass-appealing subject! However, it is the sheer conviction of director Prasanth Varma that should be appreciated, as he pulled it off very well. The growing trend of HanuMan is suggesting it to be a long-race horse at the box office and has all chances to emerge as a superhit in the Hindi version.
HanuMan Day Wise Box Office:
Friday: Rs 2.00 crore
Saturday: Rs 3.80 crore
Sunday: Rs 5.80 crore
Monday: Rs 3.75 crore
Tuesday: Rs 2.50 crore
Total: Rs 17.85 crore
Although it is still very early to make a prediction of its lifetime figure, the movie is sure shot going to hit the bullseye.
Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Atlee & Murad Khetani get 8 action directors on board VD 18; Varun Dhawan to perform own stunts
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more