Year-Ender Poll: Which is the best South song of 2024? Illuminati, Peelings, Kurchi Madathapetti, and more; VOTE

As 2024 inches closer to its end, we’ve witnessed several hit bangers from the South cinema industry making their way to our streaming platforms. While some were easily forgettable, many still stuck with us—whether during parties, workout sessions, or just when we wanted to unwind and chill.

The start of 2024 had us grooving to the tune of Kurchi Madathapetti from the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. With the song's lyrical video itself creating awe, the visuals featuring Mahesh and Sreeleela dancing their hearts out made it even more special.

Subsequently, by February, Malayalam’s own Manjummel Boys was released in theaters, and along with it, the song Kuthanthram sung by Vedan also made it to the top of the list.

In March, the song Hithalaka Karibyada Maava from the Kannada movie Karataka Damanaka starring Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhudeva became a sensational hit. In the same month, Ram Charan celebrated his 39th birthday with the makers of Game Changer releasing the first single called Jaragandi.

Moving ahead into April, Fahadh Faasil and his band of people came onto the screens, lighting up the theater with the movie Aavesham. Along with the blockbuster flick, the makers also unveiled the first single from the film called Illuminati, making it one of the highest chart-busting songs in 2024.

With May 2024, the horror-comedy film Aranmanai 4 made its way to the audience, offering the groovy dance track, Achacho, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna. While June saw everyone humming to the indie song Aasa Kooda, July had us crooning for love with Water Packet from Raayan.

In August this year, Kannada star Ganesh came onto the big screens with his movie Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Along with the romantic comedy flick, the film also offered a melodious track called Dwapara.

Moving ahead, the early half of September had us watching Thalapathy Vijay’s dance moves in Matta from The GOAT, while the latter half had our attention on Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor with the song Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1. The same month also had us listening to the romantic Malayalam track Kiliye from Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

As we stepped into the final months of 2024, we were in complete vibe with the songs Manasilaayo from Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and finally, Peelings from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Out of such a list of bangers, which one would you say made your year all the more better? Vote down here and tell us!

