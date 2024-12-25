Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni celebrate Christmas with Klin Kaara and her adorable moment with their pet Rhyme is unmissable
Taking to her Instagram, Upasana Konidela shared pictures from her Christmas celebration with Ram Charan and daughter Klin Kaara.
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela always set family goals with their festive celebration and their Christmas celebration was no different. Recently, Upasana Konidela shared inside pictures from her heartwarming christmas celebration with her husband, Ram Charan, daughter, Klin Kaara and their pet dog Rhyme.
They spent the day with their dedicated staff members expressing her gratitude towards them. The festive spirit of the family was evident as the couple created joyful moments. But, the highlight of the celebration was their adorable daughter Klin Kaara, who effortlessly stole the show as she was seen bonding with the family’s beloved pet, Rhyme.
Take a look: