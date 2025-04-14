THE BOYZ's Sunwoo's agency issues apology for earphones controversy and plans legal action against 'malicious comments'

THE BOYZ member Sunwoo has been receiving heavy public backlash following his alleged rude behavior towards a staff member. The issue escalated after actress Nana commented in one of the video clips showing Sunwoo's act, stating that he needs to be rebuked. The actor responded to the hateful comments, expressing frustration, angering the fans even more. To control the situation, his agency presented an apology on the night of April 13, as reported by Star News.

The rude behavior allegations stemmed from a viral video clip showing Sunwoo dropping his earphones and loudly exclaiming, “My AirPods!” As seen in the video, he didn't try to retrieve the earpiece; instead, he waited for the staff to do so. After one of them picked it up and handed it to him, he allegedly missed thanking him. THE BOYZ member denied the claim, stating he had expressed gratitude to the staff. He took to social media to share his feelings regarding the extent of backlash, which was disproportionate to the incident.

On April 13, his agency, ONE HUNDRED, issued a statement, presenting their stance regarding the matter. They apologized as they felt that they "did not properly manage this issue related to our artist’s character." Regarding the K-pop idol's remorse, they stated, "The artist is also currently reflecting on things that he had not been aware of before." According to them, "the situation is currently unfolding in a different direction from what we and the artist were reflecting on," and they were regretful about that.

The agency also accepted that their "artist behaved thoughtlessly" and took the blame on themselves for not being able to control the situation. "This controversy regarding Sunwoo’s character is entirely our company’s fault," the statement read. They guaranteed the incident wouldn't recur, stating, "We will do our utmost to ensure that such a mistake does not happen again. Once again, we bow our heads in apology."

They ended by mentioning their steps to protect their artists like Sunwoo from "unfounded and malicious comments" regarding the controversy. They were informed of "preparing to take strong legal action" as a response to them.

