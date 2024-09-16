The Fiery Priest 2 starring Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, BIBI and more confirms premiere in 2024 second half

The Fiery Priest Season 2 will be premiering later this year in 2024. The network confirmed that the series is all set to be released in the latter half of 2024. Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, BIBI, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon and Seo Hyun Woo will be appearing in the main roles in The Fiery Priest Season 2. Here are the details.

On September 16, SBS dropped a collage of stills from their upcoming series The Fiery Priest Season 2 which included shots of the main cast including Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, BIBI and Kim Sung Kyun. The caption along with the picture confirmed that the drama is slated for a late 2024 release. Fans eagerly awaited the release of Season 2 as the first part was well received for its comic timing. See the latest post below.

The Fiery Priest Season 2 tells the story of a Catholic priest who has anger management issues. He and a detective come together to solve the murder mystery of an elderly priest.

The series is being directed by Park Bo Ram who is also known for Though The Darkness. Park Jae Bum wrote the script. He has also written for hits like Vincenzo and Good Manager and for the first season of The Fiery Priest. The Fiery Priest Season 1 was directed by Boyhood and Backstreet Rookie's Lee Myung Woo.

For Season 1, the Catholic priest, the detective, and the prosecutor also teamed up to solve a murder mystery.

Kim Nam Gil is also known for Song Of Bandits and Through the Darkness. Honey Lee is known for her roles in Knight Flower and One The Woman. Singer BIBI has worked in hits like The Worst of Evil. Kim Sung Sung Kyun is a well-known face who has appeared in various hits like D.P. and the Reply Series.

