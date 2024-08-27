TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin enjoys true fanboy moment at KARA’s KARASIA concert in Japan; See PICS

Soobin, the leader of the worldwide famous K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER has finally fulfilled his long-held dream of watching his favorite girl group KARA live. In a recent update, the TXT leader shared a series of photos from KARA’s KARASIA concert in Japan showing off his true fanboy moment.

On August 27, 2024, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin shared a series of photos showing off his true fanboy moment at KARA’s concert in Japan.

Soobin finally fulfilled his long-held dream of watching his favorite girl group KARA live on stage at their concert KARASIA in Osaka, Japan. Soobin’s dream finally came true on August 25 when he attended the KARASIA concert.

Soobin even later posed with the KARA members for an adorable photo behind the stage. While the other photos shared by the TXT leader showed off how he enjoyed his fanboy moment. Soobin posed for cute photos with his KARA light stick, in his concert outfit and several snaps from the concert.

The moment meant a lot for Soobin as many TXT fans know that he initially began dreaming of becoming a K-pop idol because he believed he could watch KARA in person once he was an idol.

See the photos shared by Soobin at KARA’s concert here:

Soobin further channeled his utter excitement and happiness on fulfilling his dream captioned the photos: “2024 KARASIA A day I will never forget for the rest of my life… I was so, so happy.”

Meanwhile, Soobin is a famous singer-songwriter who is the leader of the worldwide renowned K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER also known as TXT.

In recent news, TXT revealed their official animated characters based on their personalities called Ppulbatu characters on August 1. Soobin’s character was revealed to be Choi Yong Meong, Yeonjun’s Hwang Choon, Beomgyu’s is Bamgeut, Taehyun’s is Da Go Nyang, and Hhm Nya Ring is Huening Kai’s.

Meanwhile, TXT is currently on their third world tour called TOMORROW X TOGETHER World Tour ACT: PROMISE. They will be next seen taking the stage in Macau, China on August 30 and 31. TXT will be next performing in Singapore, Indonesia, and Taiwan for their world concert.

