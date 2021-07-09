Toofaan: Farhan Akhtar gives a sneak peek of his character; Says 'Didn’t train for a film but to be a boxer'

Farhan Akhtar has shared a glimpse of his training session and revealed that it took two years to bring the boxer persona to life.

Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur are all set for their upcoming film Toofaan. It will be releasing on July 16 on Amazon Prime. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who is also the director. It also stars Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal. To increase the excitement level, the makers have released a special behind-the-scenes video that gives us a sneak peek into what went into making this power-packed film.

In the film, the lead actor will be seen playing the role of a boxer and the actress will be seen essaying the role of his supportive girlfriend. Farhan Akhtar released the video on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Training to be a boxer. It took about two years to bring the boxer persona to life. This wouldn't have been possible without the belief & support of this amazing team.” In the video, he is seen undergoing rigorous training for the role.

Farhan says, “We didn’t train for a film, we trained to be a boxer.” Right from the perfect punch to how to knock down your opponent, the actor learned everything.

Speaking on the same, the director said, “Boxing is a very unique sport. It’s not a sport for everyone.” The film is an inspirational journey of boxer Aziz Ali.

