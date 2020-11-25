  1. Home
True Beauty's PD REVEALS what impressed him the most about Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo & Hwang In Yeob's acting

In a recent interview, True Beauty's producing director (PD) Kim Sang-hyub revealed the reasons why Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeob were cast in the upcoming tvN drama.
True Beauty premieres on December 9, 2020
tvN's upcoming drama True Beauty, which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name, stars a very fresh and vibrant cast. While Moon Ga-young plays Lim Ju-gyeong, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo portrays Lee Su-ho while Hwang In-yeob essays Han Seo-jun. The storyline of True Beauty, which is set in a high school, traces the insecurities faced by youth, especially with the peer pressure when it comes to maintaining beauty standards.

In a recent interview with TV Report, True Beauty's producing director (PD) Kim Sang-hyub confessed that as he thinks the original webtoon was a hit because of the drawing style and the characters, he considered that to be very important in terms of casting people similar to the characters. When it comes to Ga-young, Sang-hyub saw her as someone with lots of "dynamic energy" and he felt it would be nice if Ju-gyeong went around recklessly, which is something Ga-young was especially talented in portraying.

Moreover, as Ga-young started her career as a child actress and has relatively more acting experience than others, Sang-hyub liked how the 24-year-old actress was able to interpret her character. Moreover, Sang-hyub revealed that Ga-young was not afraid to let herself go during certain scenes as well as to try out special effects makeup.

As for ASTRO member Eun-woo, Sang-hyub shared, "I think both the writer of the original webtoon and the webtoon’s fans would all think of Cha Eun-woo as the best person to play Su-ho," and added admirably about the 23-year-old actor, "Before working on the drama, I had thought that Cha Eun-woo was someone who only had soft and refreshing sides to him, but as we worked together, I noticed he can be very manly, and when he looks at his co-star, he has a way of appearing innocent but sad at the same time." Sang-hyub also admitted that they're adding onto Su-ho's character with his image from the webtoon as their foundation.

Moreover, Sang-hyub was all praises for In-yeob as well revealing that the competition for his role, in particular, had been intense. While complimenting In-yeob's voice saying it's so nice, Sang-hyub added that the 29-year-old actor may appear rough but also has a kind of sorrowful gaze. Moreover, Sang-hyub believes In-Yeob is very considerate and works hard on maximising the chemistry among the characters.

Talking about the trio as a collective, Sang-hyub gushed that they have bright energy and are hard workers. Thanks to them, Sang-hyub is having fun working on the drama.

Are you excited to watch Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeob in True Beauty? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: True Beauty: Cha Eun Woo praises his chemistry with Moon Ga Young, Hwang In Yeob: We have really great synergy

True Beauty premieres on December 9.

Credits :TV Report,Soompi,tvN Drama

