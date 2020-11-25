True Beauty's PD REVEALS what impressed him the most about Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo & Hwang In Yeob's acting

In a recent interview, True Beauty's producing director (PD) Kim Sang-hyub revealed the reasons why Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeob were cast in the upcoming tvN drama.

tvN's upcoming drama True Beauty, which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name, stars a very fresh and vibrant cast. While Moon Ga-young plays Lim Ju-gyeong, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo portrays Lee Su-ho while Hwang In-yeob essays Han Seo-jun. The storyline of True Beauty, which is set in a high school, traces the insecurities faced by youth, especially with the peer pressure when it comes to maintaining beauty standards.

In a recent interview with TV Report, True Beauty's producing director (PD) Kim Sang-hyub confessed that as he thinks the original webtoon was a hit because of the drawing style and the characters, he considered that to be very important in terms of casting people similar to the characters. When it comes to Ga-young, Sang-hyub saw her as someone with lots of "dynamic energy" and he felt it would be nice if Ju-gyeong went around recklessly, which is something Ga-young was especially talented in portraying.

Moreover, as Ga-young started her career as a child actress and has relatively more acting experience than others, Sang-hyub liked how the 24-year-old actress was able to interpret her character. Moreover, Sang-hyub revealed that Ga-young was not afraid to let herself go during certain scenes as well as to try out special effects makeup.

As for ASTRO member Eun-woo, Sang-hyub shared, "I think both the writer of the original webtoon and the webtoon’s fans would all think of Cha Eun-woo as the best person to play Su-ho," and added admirably about the 23-year-old actor, "Before working on the drama, I had thought that Cha Eun-woo was someone who only had soft and refreshing sides to him, but as we worked together, I noticed he can be very manly, and when he looks at his co-star, he has a way of appearing innocent but sad at the same time." Sang-hyub also admitted that they're adding onto Su-ho's character with his image from the webtoon as their foundation.

Moreover, Sang-hyub was all praises for In-yeob as well revealing that the competition for his role, in particular, had been intense. While complimenting In-yeob's voice saying it's so nice, Sang-hyub added that the 29-year-old actor may appear rough but also has a kind of sorrowful gaze. Moreover, Sang-hyub believes In-Yeob is very considerate and works hard on maximising the chemistry among the characters.

Talking about the trio as a collective, Sang-hyub gushed that they have bright energy and are hard workers. Thanks to them, Sang-hyub is having fun working on the drama.

True Beauty premieres on December 9.

