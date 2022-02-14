Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 1 & 2 Review: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri’s delightful beginning paves way

Looking through a fish-eye mirror, that’s what the first week’s episodes of the newly released tvN drama looks like. A narrow peep into the world of 1998 when phones were heavier, feet were lighter and things were simpler- or so the people thought before the IMF crisis hit South Korea. Led by the cheerful and larger-than-life portrayal of Na Hee Do by Kim Tae Ri and the pitiful and ambitious Baek Yi Jin, played by Nam Joo Hyuk, ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ kickstarted its journey.

A teenager who feels wronged and a college dropout who has no option but to live on. Their story gets entangled in a very make-you-believe way and makes you believe it will, with its tiny anecdotes, colorful setting, a lively atmosphere, and a tunnel view into the minds of the youth.

A fencing athlete played by the wonderful Kim Tae Ri, is relentless in her attempts to transfer schools after her own team gets disbanded. A guilt-tripping Baek Yi Jin finds his freedom in her infectious energy.

Kim Tae Ri carries the show on her back all through the first episodes, so much so that you are almost drunk in her energy. She’s clumsy, honest, and sharp like the tip of her fencing sword. Her girl crush is too well done and is a fresh side to a lead character than any cliche teenager falling in love. This 31-year-old will make you believe she is 18 and has simple problems with studying and deeper problems of fulfilling her dreams.



Enraptured in her acting you might even forget that an emotionally demanding Nam Joo Hyuk awaits with his character. You will feel sympathy for him and maybe want to take the same path of deliberately secretive happiness as our two leads.

Tune in for week two? You definitely should, we will. As Na Hee Do’s kid reads through more of her mom’s diary, taking us on a journey full of discovery, friendship, love, and dreams.

