When and where to watch 2025 MTV VMAs online? Sabrina Carpenter, KATSEYE and Rosé to attend

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will take place on Sunday, September 7, at 8 pm ET, live from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Fans can expect live performances, star-studded presenters, and the famous Moonperson trophies.

The main broadcast will air simultaneously on CBS and MTV, making it available nationwide at the same time. Viewers who subscribe to Paramount+ Premium can stream the VMAs live through the CBS feed. Those with the Essential plan will get access to the full show the following day.

How to watch the 2025 MTV VMAs live

The 2025 MTV VMAs will not be limited to just one network. Along with MTV and CBS, the broadcast will also reach audiences across BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1. This ensures fans can tune in from multiple platforms.

Before the main telecast, MTV will premiere its full lineup of pre-show coverage. The red carpet special begins at 7 pm ET, airing live on MTV and its partner channels. Rising global girl group KATSEYE will headline the pre-show stage with their Push Performance of the Year, performing songs Gnarly and Gabriela from their Beautiful Chaos EP.

Who will be at the 2025 MTV VMAs?

The event has confirmed appearances from some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Sabrina Carpenter is set to attend, alongside Rosé of BLACKPINK, who has eight nominations this year. Rosé’s collaboration 'APT.' with Bruno Mars earned her nods for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, and Best Visual Effects, making her the first K-pop soloist to reach this milestone.

Rosé joins a presenters’ lineup that also includes Alix Earle, Lenny Kravitz, Luke Grimes, Ciara, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Brittany Snow, Drew Barrymore, Ice Spice, Latto, Paris Hilton, Jessica Simpson, and Livvy Dunne.

Here’s the complete K-pop nomination list for 2025 MTV VMAs

aespa - Whiplash

Jennie - Like Jennie

Jimin - Who

Jisoo - Earthquake

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye - Born Again

Rosé - Toxic Till the End

Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom

In the Best Group category, nominees include BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, aespa, SEVENTEEN, and KATSEYE.

The 2025 MTV VMAs promise a packed evening with live music, red carpet fashion, and performances fans won’t want to miss. Tune in at 8 pm ET on September 7 to catch all the highlights, including Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, KATSEYE, and more.

