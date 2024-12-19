Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover reveals Anupam Mittal made him go around in circles and didn't help with money; 'He only gives gyaan'

Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover were featured as judges in the first season of Shark Tank India. During the show, the duo often passed sarcastic remarks on each other. Since the show ended and Ashneer did not return in the further seasons, the two have continued to throw subtle jabs at each other in the public eye. Recently, Grover recalled that he sought financial assistance from Mittal, only to be met with refusal during a time when he felt he needed support the most.

In a recent panel discussion, Ashneer Grover took a shot at Anupam when he was asked about the strangest thing he did for his brand promotion at the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey. Ashneer revealed that he went to Anupam Mittal for financial help, but the latter did not give him a single penny but rather made him go around circles.

"He (Anupam) only gives ‘gyaan’, not money. I would wait for him at the cafe under his office, where there was a dosa guy. Whenever that dosa guy’s QR would stop working, he’d directly call me. He was probably one of the first 10 people to have one of our QR codes," added the former managing director of BharatPe.

For the uninitiated, in a recent interview with Mashable India, Anupam Mittal was presented with a throwback photo featuring the judges of Shark Tank India season 1. Reacting to the same, the founder of Shaadi.com quipped, "Ohh, this is KBC. I know this is from season 1 because some of the Sharks are not with us anymore. May their soul rest in piece. This was the first time we were on Kaun Banega Crorepati."

Coming to Shark Tank India season 4, the upcoming installment is all set to premiere on January 6, 2025. Hosted by Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki, it marks the return of previous sharks and also some new faces including Kunal Bahl.

