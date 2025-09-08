Rakesh Roshan shares MAJOR UPDATE on Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4: ‘We plan to release it in…’

Ever since Rakesh Roshan confirmed that Krrish 4 is going to happen, fans have been on cloud 9. Recently, the filmmaker revealed that this time his son and actor Hrithik Roshan is going to direct the film. This has led to much more excitement amongst the fans, and now everyone just has one question: when will the shoot begin? Well, Papa Roshan shares a major update about the film, and we bet it is going to leave you excited.

Rakesh Roshan spills the beans about Krrish 4

Talking to Bollywood Hungama on his 76th birthday, Rakesh Roshan shared a major update about Krrish 4. The filmmaker and producer is known to chalk out a detailed production plan before his film goes on the floors, and Krrish 4 is no exception. Roshan revealed that the scripting did not take a lot of time, but the pressure was the budgeting. “Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we’ll be starting the film,” he added.

Rakesh further revealed that the work on Krrish 4 is going on in full swing, and the team will be starting the shoot of the film by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive in this film. Hence, we have to be well-prepared before we go on floor.”

When asked if the shoot would go on until the end of 2026, the legendary filmmaker replied in the affirmative. Will Krrish 4 then be released in 2027 or 2028? Rakesh Roshan replied, “We plan to release it in 2027.”

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Rakesh Roshan was asked if another Krrish movie is in the works or not. In response, he shared that an official announcement should be arriving soon. The filmmaker stated, “Yes, it’s almost ready now. I’ll be announcing very soon.”

