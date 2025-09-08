Who is Abhinav Kashyap? Meet Anurag Kashyap’s sibling and Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam director involved in extramarital affair with Simran Kaur

Abhinav Kashyap is a well-known director in the Bollywood industry, and not just that, he is the younger brother of renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. He has been in the headlines for some time now after he recently reignited tensions with Salman Khan and his family by calling him a ‘gunda’. Keep scrolling to get a deep insight into his personal and work life.

Abhinav Kashyap’s childhood and college

Abhinav Kashyap was born on September 6 in Uttar Pradesh, where his father worked for the state power corporation. He attended Hillgrange Preparatory School in Dehradun and later The Scindia School, Gwalior. He graduated with an English (Hons) degree from Hansraj College, University of Delhi in 1995.

In college life, Kashyap barely attended classes and spent his time participating in Mandal agitation protests, contesting in student elections and recording his traveling experiences. This was proof of his initial inclination towards his craft.

Abhinav Kashyap’s personal life

Abhinav Kashyap is the younger brother of Anurag Kashyap and his sister Anubhuti Kashyap. In 1997, he married writer Chatura Rao and got divorced in 2017 after having two daughters. His married life turned controversial after reports of him dating model-actress Simran Kaur Suri came out in January 2015. This was before his divorce.

The article mentioned that they had been linked romantically for about six months. Abhinav was said to have met Simran’s family during a Delhi visit, and Simran had posted a photo of them together with a caption hinting at their relationship.

Abhinav Kashyap’s career

He started by writing television serials and also built his skills behind the scenes. In 2000, he co-wrote the script for Jung. In 2004, he assisted Mani Ratnam on Yuva and was even seen in a cameo. In 2007-2009, he wrote dialogues for Manorama Six Feet Under and 13B and served as a creative supervisor as well.

Kashyap’s big feature film directorial debut came with Dabangg in 2010. He also co-wrote this Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer, which became a massive blockbuster. In 2013, he directed and co-wrote Besharam starring Ranbir Kapoor and Pallavi Sharda, but it failed both critically and commercially despite featuring major stars like Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Abhinav Kashyap’s controversies

Kashyap publicly claimed that the Khan family sabotaged his career post Dabangg, leading to canceled projects, legal threats, and damage to his mental well-being and family relationships, which eventually ended in divorce. Following Besharam, he hasn’t directed another feature film. The same tensions came to the forefront yet again after Abhinav Kashyap called Salman Khan a gunda and accused him of prioritising celebrity power over acting, reflecting lingering bitterness.

