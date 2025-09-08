Ba***ds of Bollywood Trailer Review: 'Legends' Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli unite, netizens go berserk

The moment is finally here when fans get to witness the trailer of Aryan Khan’s debut show Ba***ds of Bollywood. We bet fans are going to love it, as the 3-minute 18-second trailer itself will pack a punch and leave an impact. It is full of drama, emotions, songs, cameos and whatnot! Social media is going crazy over it, and we wonder if this was just the trailer, then picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. Well, the cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are leaving everyone screaming and how.

Advertisement

Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer

It is clear in the trailer that the show Ba***ds of Bollywood is about the journey of Aasmaan, a young boy who is an outsider and wants to make it big in Bollywood. He goes through a lot of chaos, ups and downs during his journey, which not only affects him but also his family. The trailer is full of highly impactful performances and scenes that give an insight into the dark reality of the industry.

Be it the scene where Aamir Khan is shaking hands with SS Rajamouli, or the scene where Shah Rukh Khan is abusing, or Karan Johar is threatening, it all will leave you waiting for the show with bated breath.

Fans reacting to the trailer

The moment Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer dropped, fans have been going berserk. One of the fans wrote, “Full of Entertainment entertainment & entertainment. Hope everybody out there likes Aryan's webseries ,wishing him loads of love & luck.” Another fan wrote, “Disha Patani is an absolute smokeshow in Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer.” A third fan wrote, “A great version of badass ravikumar looks like will be having crazy time watching this till now it's a w for aryan let's if the movie shines or it just bits and pieces highlighted mixed with music.”

Advertisement

Some other comments read, “No one in Bollywood ever dared… but Aryan Khan in his directorial debut did the impossible — bringing all 3 Khans together in one project!”, “Guaranteed blockbuster! Goosebumps”, “Trailer looks damn gripping Aryan Khan’s debut as director feels fresh, dark & intriguing. Can’t wait to see how the full story unfolds on 18th Sept, only on Netflix.”

ALSO READ: Rakesh Roshan shares MAJOR UPDATE on Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4: ‘We plan to release it in…’