Did Salman Khan push Anurag Kashyap out of Tere Naam? Abhinav Kashyap calls him a ‘goon’

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who directed Dabangg and Besharam, has made strong remarks about Salman Khan in a recent interview with SCREEN. Kashyap, known for helming Salman Khan’s 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, shared his experiences of working with the superstar and explained why his brother Anurag Kashyap walked away from Tere Naam.

Abhinav Kashyap on Salman Khan’s acting

In the interview, Abhinav Kashyap alleged that Salman Khan has not been interested in acting for many years. He said, “Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been since the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon).”

The director also claimed that Salman plays a major role in continuing the “star system” in Bollywood. “He is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry since 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you,” Kashyap said.

Why did Anurag Kashyap quit Tere Naam?

Abhinav Kashyap also recalled the time when his brother, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had to step away from directing Tere Naam. The film was eventually directed by the late Satish Kaushik. Sharing the reason, he said, “The same happened with him (Anurag Kashyap) in Tere Naam. How would he guide or advise me? He told me before Dabangg that you won’t be able to make a film with Salman.” Abhinav added, “He just didn’t tell me in great detail why. He just thought I’ll get easily bullied, he knows these vultures.”

While Abhinav Kashyap’s remarks have stirred conversation, Salman Khan continues to be one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. He has been working in the Hindi film industry for over 37 years and has delivered massive box office successes. Between 2010 and 2017, the actor had eight blockbusters and one all-time blockbuster, a record very few can match.

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. In a separate interview with Firstpost, the actor spoke about his definition of mass cinema and expressed concern about tickets being sold in black at single-screen theatres.

Salman Khan remains one of the most influential names in Bollywood, but Abhinav Kashyap’s statements have once again brought focus to the actor’s long-debated image within the industry.

