Is Dhanashree Verma still talking to ex-husband Yuzavendra Chahal despite their ugly divorce?

Dhanashree Verma has recently been making headlines over her ugly divorce from the cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal. The dancer made an appearance in the latest episode of the cooking vlog hosted by Farah Khan.

During the conversation with the filmmaker, the internet personality shared the details of her life post the split and allowed herself to immerse herself in the new opportunities that came her way.

Verma also spoke about her stint as a dentist and revealed that she had treated Ranbir Kapoor once.

Dhanashree Verma on her split from Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal called it quits after being married for five years. The divorce proceedings escalated into a controversy after the cricketer wore a t-shirt with “Be your own sugar daddy” written over it to the hearing. Later, the dancer shared her reaction to the statement, slamming the bowler.

However, while speaking with Farah Khan, Verma shared that she has been keeping in touch with Chahal through messages. The Om Shanti Om director asked Verma about her lifestyle, questioning, “Is this the first time you’re living alone? First, you were with your parents, then you married Yuzi and lived with him. Both of you had come to my party…"

In response, the internet star shared that things have “settled down” between her and Chahal. “I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa; he is sweet only."

Elsewhere in the vlog, Dhanashree Verma showed Farah Khan around the corners of her house, which the director simply admired. The dancer also took Khan to a wall filled with paintings and revealed, “These were painted by my grandmother. She made them while also battling Parkinson’s disease."

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma and Farah Khan were last seen together in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, wherein the former was a wildcard contestant and the filmmaker took a seat at the judges' panel.

