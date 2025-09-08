Was Doja Cat Eating Lipstick at 2025 MTV VMAs? Singer’s Red Carpet Shenanigans Explored

Doja Cat knows how to make a statement! The American rapper stepped onto the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet in another remarkable outfit, one where she could be seen wearing a blue and yellow chequered mini one-piece dress with floral detailing on the bust and tall yellow heels. With her hair in a blonde blowout and beaded earrings dangling from her ears, she looked ready for a night full of fun. It was, however, her bright red lipstick that caught the attention, as she was seen reapplying it while posing on the carpet. That wasn’t all, the rapper went ahead and put some in her mouth, taking a bite off it and chewing the top part of the lipstick, making fans go crazy.

Advertisement

Doja Cat doesn’t just wear her lipstick, she also eats it

Reporters and fans attending the 2025 VMAs were in for a shock as the pretty lady walked the carpet only to eat her lipstick in a never-before-seen moment for her. The singer appeared unfazed and intentionally smiled at the cameras, proud of making another notable moment for herself on the red carpet, aware that the world would soon be talking about her sudden action. Known for always taking on wild clothing choices, Doja Cat took it one step further this time and ended up biting her lipstick. However, seeing as though her mouth did not turn into a sea of red chunks, it is unlikely that the item in her hand was actual makeup.

Probably a prop, Doja Cat made the internet think that it was cake or even candy, which made for a perfect pre-event snack. On being asked how it tasted by Entertainment Tonight, the singer was quick to follow up with a cheeky, ‘Oh, it was delicious’, earning laughter from anyone watching. Meanwhile, she took home the Best K-Pop award alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa and Raye for Born Again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé quotes therapist after APT’s historic Song of the Year win at 2025 VMAs, ‘Not giving up…’