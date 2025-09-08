6 Hindi movies releasing in theaters this week: Love in Vietnam to Heer Express

A new week has begun, and as we approach Friday, the excitement and confusion among movie lovers are on the rise. This week, six Bollywood films are hitting the theatres, and if your weekend plan is to watch a film with your family, then keep scrolling to look at the list that will help you pick one out of them.

1. Mannu Kya? Karegga

Mannu Kya Karegga is a musical romantic coming-of-age drama set against the backdrop of Dehradun and the scenic Himalayas. Mannu is a young, fun-loving college student with no ambition in life. Everything changes when Manu falls in love with a fellow college student. Unfortunately, the love story does not last long and becomes the turning point in his life. This is a story of self-discovery, growth and redemption.

2. Love In Vietnam

Love in Vietnam is an upcoming Indian–Vietnamese musical romantic drama directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, and loosely based on the classic Turkish novel Madonna in a Fur Coat by Sabahattin Ali. The film, which is set to hit the theaters on September 12, stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur.

3. Ek Chatur Naar

Ek Chatur Naar is an upcoming Hindi-language dark comedy-thriller directed by Umesh Shukla, featuring Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. According to the teaser and trailer, their interactions shift from seemingly innocent flirtation to darkly comedic mind games with unexpected twists and suspenseful turns.

4. Heer Express

Heer Express explores Heer’s struggle to chart her own path while carrying the weight of a legacy she didn’t choose. This film stars Divita Juneja, Prit Kamanai and others. Earlier, the film was set to release on August 8, 2025, across India, only to be delayed to September 12. The director is Umesh Shukla, who has also created films like OMG and 102 Not Out. It is a family entertainer suitable for all age groups.

5. Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story

Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story is a feature-length documentary directed by Raghav Khanna that explores the highs and lows of Unmukt Chand’s cricketing career and the resilience that followed his setbacks.

6. Jugnuma

Jugnuma, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is set in the late 1980s. It revolves around the story of a man whose life turns upside down by a series of mysterious fires destroying his fruit orchards.

