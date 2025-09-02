23 OTT Releases This Week (September 1 to September 7): Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, Kammattam, Rise and Fall and Inspector Zende
This week there’s more drama, romance, suspense and thriller, so take your pick for the most ultimate list of shows and films releasing on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and more OTT platforms.
From highly awaited films coming to the small screen for the first time, to big TV shows taking their much anticipated release on OTT platforms, Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Amazon MX Player, Viu, Viki, and more are here with an array of additions to your watchlist.
1. The Runarounds
The American musical teen drama television series follows a group of high school graduates as they come together to form an oddball rock band.
Release Date: September 1, 2025
Cast: Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, William Lipton, Zendé Murdock, Jeremy Yun, Lilah Pate
Language: English
OTT Platform: Prime Video
2. Back To The Frontier
Three American families living in the 21st century attempt to survive in the 1880s after going back in time to live as homesteaders.
Release Date: September 1, 2025
Cast: William Hope, Patrick Norris, Lina Hall, Jereme Hall
Language: English
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
3. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2
Resuming from the part 1, Wednesday and her many shenanigans come to a standstill as she gets to the hospital after a terrible fall, all thanks Tyler Galpin.
Release Date: September 3, 2025
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer
Language: English
OTT Platform: Netflix
4. The Fall Guy
Based on the behind-the-scenes of films, the story follows a stunt man and camerawoman’s story. Colt Seavers and his girlfriend, Jody Moreno, go through a terrible breakup, only to come back together on the set of a different film but a murder mystery lies in their path to success.
Release Date: September 3, 2025
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Language: English
OTT Platform: Netflix
5. Lilo & Stitch
The American science fiction comedy film takes the characters from the famous animation for a ride in the form of a live action. As a Hawaiian girl and a wanted ‘alien’ cross paths, fun begins.
Release Date: September 3, 2025
Cast: Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis
Language: English
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
6. Pokémon Concierge season 1 part 2
The story follows Haru, who works as a concierge at a Pokémon Resort. She is tasked with welcoming new Pokémon guests and helping them with many things around the place.
Release Date: September 4, 2025
Cast (Voice actors for characters): Haru (Rena Nōnen/Karen Fukuhara), Alisa (Fairouz Ai/Imani Hakim), Tyler (Eita Okuno/Josh Keaton), and Watanabe (Yoshiko Takemura/Lori Alan)
Language: English
OTT Platform: Netflix
7. A Minecraft Movie
The adventure comedy film, based on the real life game Minecraft, follows a doorknob salesman who gets transported to the Overworld. Upon discovering a hellish world called Nether, he needs to fight the evils and come out alive with the help of Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, and the siblings Henry and Natalie.
Release Date: September 4, 2025
Cast: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen
Language: English
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
8. Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford
A middleweight boxing match unfolds in the Netflix unscripted show as Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford prepare for the showdown.
Release Date: September 4, 2025
Cast: Canelo Álvarez, Terence Crawford's
Language: English
OTT Platform: Netflix
9. Kannappa
The film follows the life of Thinnadu, a tribal hunter undergoes a massive transformation from being an atheist to a devout worshipper of Vayulinga, a deity of Shiva.
Release Date: September 4, 2025
Cast: Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal
Language: Telugu
OTT Platform: Prime Video
10. NCIS: Tony & Ziva
A spin-off to the famed crime show NCIS, it turns the spotlight on Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David who take on complex cases.
Release Date: September 4, 2025
Cast: Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Lara Rossi
Language: English
OTT Platform: JioHotstar, Paramount+
11. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
Two visually impaired people, a musician and an actress, cross paths on a railway train. Their love story beyond visual attraction plays out while tackling societal stigma.
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Zain Khan Durrani, Javed Khan King
Language: Hindi
OTT Platform: ZEE5, OTTplay Premium
12. Love Con Revenge
Romance scams take the central stage in this docu-series which follows the victims of romance scams via the lens of The Tinder Swindler target and a private investigator.
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Cast: Cecilie Fjellhøy, Brianne Joseph
Language: English
OTT Platform: Netflix
13. Dish it Out
Tilly Ramsay (Matilda), the famed chef and Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, will host her own cooking show where chefs will receive a mystery box of ingredients and be asked to create a globally inspired dish.
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Cast: Tilly Ramsay
Language: English
OTT Platform: Prime Video
14. Highest 2 Lowest
The American crime thriller film follows a music mogul's dilemma as a ransom threatens to uproot his peaceful family life.
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Cast: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, ASAP Rocky, John Douglas Thompson, Dean Winters, LaChanze, Princess Nokia, Ice Spice
Language: English
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
15. The Paper
A follow-up and spinoff to the famed American mockumentary sitcom The Office, The Paper follows the trials of the team behind a declining newspaper.
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, Oscar Nunez
Language: English
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
16. Maalik
Set in 1980s in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, the story of a man from a farmer family who enters the underworld after the ruthless killing of his father’s assaulter.
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar
Language: Hindi
OTT Platform: Prime Video
17. My Youth
The story follows a former child actor who loses his dream due to the greed of those around him. After growing up and seeking peace as a florist, he comes across his first love and the two embark on a path to comfort each other.
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Cast: Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee
Language: Korean
OTT Platform: Viu, Viki
18. Queen Mantis
A mother who kills and an investigator son harbor an unusual relationship as two sides of the same coin. Years after her many killings, another murder copying her techniques surfaces making him seek her help to find the culprit.
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon
Language: Korean
OTT Platform: Netflix, wavve, Viki, Kocowa
19. Kammattam
A financial scam in Thrissur takes center stage in the story as a skilled investigator tries his best to go to the end of it.
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Sai Kumar
Language: Malayalam
OTT Platform: ZEE5
20. Inspector Zende
The series follows a cunning criminal, serial killer Carl Bhojraj, who escapes prison and Inspector Zende’s cat and mouse chase.
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar
Language: Hindi
OTT Platform: Netflix
21. Rise and Fall
The Indian reality show follows 16 celebrity contestants who scam and dupe each other, all while being divided into two very different worlds, to come out on top.
Release Date: September 6, 2025
Cast: Ashneer Grover, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Arjun Bijlani,
Language: Hindi, English
OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
22. Confidence Queen
Three con artists come together to bring the world of corruption and crime to its knees.
Release Date: September 6, 2025
Cast: Park Min Young, Joo Jong Hyuk, Park Hee Soon
Language: Korean
OTT Platform: Prime Video
23. Bigg Boss Telugu 9
The famed reality show returns for its ninth season to present another round of cutthroat competition to win the big winner prize.
Release Date: September 7, 2025
Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni
Language: Telugu
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
