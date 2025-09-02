23 OTT Releases This Week (September 1 to September 7): Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, Kammattam, Rise and Fall and Inspector Zende

From highly awaited films coming to the small screen for the first time, to big TV shows taking their much anticipated release on OTT platforms, Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Amazon MX Player, Viu, Viki, and more are here with an array of additions to your watchlist.

1. The Runarounds

The American musical teen drama television series follows a group of high school graduates as they come together to form an oddball rock band.

Advertisement

Release Date: September 1, 2025

Cast: Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, William Lipton, Zendé Murdock, Jeremy Yun, Lilah Pate

Language: English

OTT Platform: Prime Video

2. Back To The Frontier

Three American families living in the 21st century attempt to survive in the 1880s after going back in time to live as homesteaders.

Release Date: September 1, 2025

Cast: William Hope, Patrick Norris, Lina Hall, Jereme Hall

Language: English

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Resuming from the part 1, Wednesday and her many shenanigans come to a standstill as she gets to the hospital after a terrible fall, all thanks Tyler Galpin.

Release Date: September 3, 2025

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer

Language: English

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. The Fall Guy

Based on the behind-the-scenes of films, the story follows a stunt man and camerawoman’s story. Colt Seavers and his girlfriend, Jody Moreno, go through a terrible breakup, only to come back together on the set of a different film but a murder mystery lies in their path to success.

Advertisement

Release Date: September 3, 2025

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Language: English

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Lilo & Stitch

The American science fiction comedy film takes the characters from the famous animation for a ride in the form of a live action. As a Hawaiian girl and a wanted ‘alien’ cross paths, fun begins.

Release Date: September 3, 2025

Cast: Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis

Language: English

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

6. Pokémon Concierge season 1 part 2

The story follows Haru, who works as a concierge at a Pokémon Resort. She is tasked with welcoming new Pokémon guests and helping them with many things around the place.

Release Date: September 4, 2025

Cast (Voice actors for characters): Haru (Rena Nōnen/Karen Fukuhara), Alisa (Fairouz Ai/Imani Hakim), Tyler (Eita Okuno/Josh Keaton), and Watanabe (Yoshiko Takemura/Lori Alan)

Language: English

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. A Minecraft Movie

Advertisement

The adventure comedy film, based on the real life game Minecraft, follows a doorknob salesman who gets transported to the Overworld. Upon discovering a hellish world called Nether, he needs to fight the evils and come out alive with the help of Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, and the siblings Henry and Natalie.

Release Date: September 4, 2025

Cast: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen

Language: English

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

8. Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford

A middleweight boxing match unfolds in the Netflix unscripted show as Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford prepare for the showdown.

Release Date: September 4, 2025

Cast: Canelo Álvarez, Terence Crawford's

Language: English

OTT Platform: Netflix

9. Kannappa

The film follows the life of Thinnadu, a tribal hunter undergoes a massive transformation from being an atheist to a devout worshipper of Vayulinga, a deity of Shiva.

Release Date: September 4, 2025

Cast: Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal

Advertisement

Language: Telugu

OTT Platform: Prime Video

10. NCIS: Tony & Ziva

A spin-off to the famed crime show NCIS, it turns the spotlight on Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David who take on complex cases.

Release Date: September 4, 2025

Cast: Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Lara Rossi

Language: English

OTT Platform: JioHotstar, Paramount+

11. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Two visually impaired people, a musician and an actress, cross paths on a railway train. Their love story beyond visual attraction plays out while tackling societal stigma.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Zain Khan Durrani, Javed Khan King

Language: Hindi

OTT Platform: ZEE5, OTTplay Premium

12. Love Con Revenge

Romance scams take the central stage in this docu-series which follows the victims of romance scams via the lens of The Tinder Swindler target and a private investigator.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Cast: Cecilie Fjellhøy, Brianne Joseph

Language: English

OTT Platform: Netflix

13. Dish it Out

Tilly Ramsay (Matilda), the famed chef and Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, will host her own cooking show where chefs will receive a mystery box of ingredients and be asked to create a globally inspired dish.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Cast: Tilly Ramsay

Language: English

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Advertisement

14. Highest 2 Lowest

The American crime thriller film follows a music mogul's dilemma as a ransom threatens to uproot his peaceful family life.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Cast: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, ASAP Rocky, John Douglas Thompson, Dean Winters, LaChanze, Princess Nokia, Ice Spice

Language: English

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

15. The Paper

A follow-up and spinoff to the famed American mockumentary sitcom The Office, The Paper follows the trials of the team behind a declining newspaper.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, Oscar Nunez

Language: English

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

16. Maalik

Set in 1980s in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, the story of a man from a farmer family who enters the underworld after the ruthless killing of his father’s assaulter.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar

Language: Hindi

OTT Platform: Prime Video

17. My Youth

The story follows a former child actor who loses his dream due to the greed of those around him. After growing up and seeking peace as a florist, he comes across his first love and the two embark on a path to comfort each other.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee

Advertisement

Language: Korean

OTT Platform: Viu, Viki

18. Queen Mantis

A mother who kills and an investigator son harbor an unusual relationship as two sides of the same coin. Years after her many killings, another murder copying her techniques surfaces making him seek her help to find the culprit.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon

Language: Korean

OTT Platform: Netflix, wavve, Viki, Kocowa

19. Kammattam

A financial scam in Thrissur takes center stage in the story as a skilled investigator tries his best to go to the end of it.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Sai Kumar

Language: Malayalam

OTT Platform: ZEE5

20. Inspector Zende

The series follows a cunning criminal, serial killer Carl Bhojraj, who escapes prison and Inspector Zende’s cat and mouse chase.

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar

Language: Hindi

OTT Platform: Netflix

21. Rise and Fall

The Indian reality show follows 16 celebrity contestants who scam and dupe each other, all while being divided into two very different worlds, to come out on top.

Release Date: September 6, 2025

Cast: Ashneer Grover, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Arjun Bijlani,

Language: Hindi, English

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

22. Confidence Queen

Three con artists come together to bring the world of corruption and crime to its knees.

Release Date: September 6, 2025

Cast: Park Min Young, Joo Jong Hyuk, Park Hee Soon

Language: Korean

OTT Platform: Prime Video

23. Bigg Boss Telugu 9

The famed reality show returns for its ninth season to present another round of cutthroat competition to win the big winner prize.

Release Date: September 7, 2025

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni

Language: Telugu

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

ALSO READ: 15 K-dramas and OTT releases to watch in September 2025: My Youth, Confidence Queen, Tempest, and The Murky Stream