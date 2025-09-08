Baaghi 4 Opening Weekend Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer hits Rs 30 crore in 3 days, all eyes on Monday test

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead, along with Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, is performing reasonably at the box office. The action entertainer, directed by A. Harsha, wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 30 crore net in India.

Released on September 5, 2025, Baaghi 4 began its box office journey with Rs 11.50 crore, recording the lowest opening day of its franchise. It further witnessed a drop on the second and third day and collected Rs 9.50 crore each, taking the first three days' cume to Rs 30.50 crore net at the Indian box office. It must be noted that Baaghi 4's numbers have a significant external push from its opening day.

Advertisement

Baaghi 4 needs a strong hold on weekdays

Following the below-par opening weekend, all eyes are now on its first Monday. It will be interesting to see if the movie succeeds in gaining the much-needed traction and posts a healthy business day. Furthermore, it must show a strong box office trend in the coming days in order to reach a respectable figure by the end of its theatrical run.

Irrespective of Baaghi 4's fate at the box office, Sajid Nadiadwala has already made profits on the table, which means that the Tiger Shroff movie is a safe venture. As Pinkvilla reported earlier, the makers of Baaghi 4 locked a good non-theatrical deal at a sum of Rs 92 crore, securing Rs 12 crore of profit before the release.

Day-wise box office collections of Baaghi 4 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 11.50 crore 2 Rs 9.50 crore 3 Rs 9.50 crore Total Rs 30.50 crore

Baaghi 4 in cinemas

Baaghi 4 is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Hridayapoorvam Box Office: Mohanlal scores an hattrick in 2025; Collects Rs 30 crore in 11 days