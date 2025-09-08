Are Single’s Inferno 4 stars Jang Theo and Jung Yujin dating? Actor reveals after their 'close friendship' causes rumors

Jang Theo (also known as Jang Tae Oh) and Jung Yujin (also known as Chung You Jin) have been the topic of discussion among all Korean communities today. Following their participation in the Netflix dating reality series Single’s Inferno’s fourth edition, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Consequently, a report from My Daily surfaced on September 4, 2025, exclusively claiming that the co-stars are currently in a relationship. Now, Jang Theo has stepped forward, denying the rumors and sharing that the two continue to be close friends, and nothing more.

Jung Yujin’s relationship with Jang Theo comes under scrutiny

Jang Theo and Jung Yujin’s friendship on Single’s Inferno 4 became the talk of the town, given how comfortable the two were with each other, right from the start. More than expressing interest among themselves, they cheered on the other one to pursue their interests in other people on the show, often sticking to a more banter-filled relationship. At the end of the show, the two did not end up with any partners but continued to be close friends, resulting in rumors being just chatter. A Korean media report seemingly confirmed that they were indeed moving ahead romantically, but the actor has categorically shut down the reports.

In a statement to Ilgan Sports, an official from his side shared, "The dating rumors with Jung Yujin are groundless. The two are nothing more than close colleagues. After the broadcast of Single’s Inferno 4, they were on promotional schedules in the Greater China region, and we were helping Jung Yujin with her schedules in the Greater China region, so there were a lot of times when they moved together or our schedules overlapped. Recently, they were seen together at fashion weeks, so it led to a misunderstanding."

Meanwhile, Jang Theo has appeared in shows like KBS Joy’s Love Naggers 2, KBS2’s Man in a Veil, and KBS1’s The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won.

