NewsWrap, September 7: Dhamaal 4 release date, Bigg Boss 19 love twist, Pushpa 3 confirmed, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding and more

NewsWrap for September 7 brings key updates from films, TV, Hollywood, and cricket. Ajay Devgn confirmed Dhamaal 4 for Eid 2026, while Bigg Boss 19 saw a romantic proposal by Awez Darbar to Nagma Mirajkar. The industry mourns actor Ashish Warang’s passing, Patrick Schwarzenegger tied the knot with Abby Champion, Sukumar confirmed Pushpa 3, and Amit Mishra announced his retirement after 25 years.

Dhamaal 4 release date announced for Eid 2026

The hit comedy franchise Dhamaal is returning with its fourth installment. Ajay Devgn shared on Instagram that the shoot of Dhamaal 4 has been completed. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Along with them, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Dinesh Anand will also be seen. Sharing the posters, Ajay wrote, “Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! #Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026.” Fans can now mark their calendars for next Eid.

Awez Darbar proposes Nagma Mirajkar in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 took a romantic turn as Awez Darbar confessed his love to Nagma Mirajkar inside the house. Awez, who is nominated for elimination this week, planned a surprise for Nagma. He went down on one knee, sang for her, and said “I love you.” Nagma became emotional and was seen in tears. The contestants teased them by calling the couple “miyan-biwi.” Their love story has now become one of the highlights of this season.

Actor Ashish Warang passes away at 55

Bollywood and television actor Ashish Warang passed away on September 5, 2025, at his residence in Thane. He was 55. Known for his roles in films like Sooryavanshi, Drishyam and Mardaani, Warang had a long career across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was also part of regional serials, ads, and South Indian films. His last appearance was in the multilingual film Bombay, directed by Sanjay Niranjan. Warang was respected for his humility, punctuality, and dedication. His loss has left colleagues and fans mourning deeply.

Patrick Schwarzenegger marries Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger married his longtime girlfriend Abby Champion in a lakeside wedding in Idaho on September 6. The wedding was held at Gozzer Ranch country club and attended by family and friends. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Joseph Baena, and actor Rob Lowe were among the guests. Abby wore a white gown while Patrick chose a white tuxedo jacket with black trousers. The couple, who got engaged in December 2023, shared a decade-long relationship before tying the knot.

Pushpa 3 confirmed by director Sukumar

At an award function in Dubai on September 6, the Pushpa 2 team confirmed the third installment of the franchise. Director Sukumar, joined by Allu Arjun and producers, revealed that Pushpa 3: The Rampage is happening. Sukumar said, “Obviously, Pushpa 3 undi!” The confirmation received loud cheers from fans. Pushpa 2: The Rule recently became India’s highest-grossing movie, surpassing Baahubali 2. The next film is expected to feature a new antagonist alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Cricketer Amit Mishra announces retirement

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on September 4 after 25 years. In a statement, he said, “These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, Haryana Cricket Association, the support staff, my colleagues and to my family members who were with me all this while.” He also thanked his fans for their constant support. Mishra played for India and several IPL teams, leaving behind a remarkable career.

