Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan share one frame at late Allu Kanakaratnam's 13th day ceremony, PICS go viral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakratnam, passed away at the age of 94 on August 29, 2025. As per reports, the actor out of town due to work when his grandmother breathed her last. However, after learning this heartbreaking news, he immediately rushed to Hyderabad to be beside his family amid these tough times. Ram Charan also reached the city for the last rites of his grandmother. After this unfortunate news was out, several mourned the loss and offered condolences to the family.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan attend Allu Arjun's grandmother's prayer meet

Recently, Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakratnam's prayer meet was conducted, which was attended by numerous celebrities from the South entertainment industry. Several reached the prayer meet to pay their last respects and offer strength to the family. One picture from this ceremony has left the internet berserk. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, sitting close to each other, have been captured in one frame at this event. These glimpses have gone viral online.

In one clip, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are seen interacting with the guests. They then offer prayers and flowers to their late grandmother's photo at the ceremony.

Take a look at these PICS here-

For the uninformed, Ram Charan was in Mysore when he learned the news of his maternal grandmother's demise. As per reports, Allu Kanakratnam passed away due to age-related ailments.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun paid his tribute to his grandmother by sharing her photo on Instagram. He disclosed the news of her demise and thanked everyone who offered their prayers and condolences.

Speaking about Allu Arjun's work front, the actor is now prepping for his next big project, AA22 x A6, with filmmaker Atlee. The film is set to have multiple female protagonists, including Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is planned as a Pan-World project. Apart from this, the superstar has many other projects in his pipeline.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, is busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Peddi.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun flies back to Mumbai post his grandmother’s last rites in Hyderabad