Georgina Rodríguez Flaunts MASSIVE 30-Carat Engagement Ring From Cristiano Ronaldo at Venice Film Festival, PIC

Georgina Rodríguez has arrived! The Netflix star has stepped out for her first official outing since getting engaged to footballer Cristinao Ronaldo, only to make people’s mouths agape with the gigantic sparkler on her finger. Previously, some reports claimed that the ring could very well be a 50-carat one with its valuations ranging from 3 million USD to up to 5 million. Eventually, many appraisers zeroed in on it being over 30 carats with a 3 million USD price tag. On August 31, Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée arrived at the prestigious Venice Film Festival with a stack of rings on her fingers, but her most recent one shone the brightest.

Georgina Rodríguez Takes Her Massive Diamond For a Walk to the Venice Film Festival

Turning heads on Sunday, for more than just her enviable figure and her looks, model Georgina Rodríguez stepped out to make a statement at the Filming Italy Venice Award event during the 82nd Venice Film Festival. Following the announcement of their engagement, which left the internet shook, thanks to the mere size of the diamond on her finger, this is the first time that the Argentine-Spanish model has been spotted out and about publicly. A Page Six report claims that the 40-year-old football player proposed to his lady love with a 30-carat sparkler. She turned up at the film event in an elegant black gown with her hair tied neat and away from her face to keep all the attention on her jewellery.

Apart from the big engagement ring she received from the proposal Georgina Rodríguez showed off a few more on her fingers, turning them into a crown shape atop her head to keep all the attention on them.

The two have been dating for almost a decade now and share 2 kids as well as the sportsman’s first son, who he had with an undisclosed parner and a set of boy-girl twins he welcomed via surrogate.

