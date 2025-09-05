Kim Jong Kook gets married to non-celebrity fiancée in private Seoul wedding, Yoo Jae Suk hosts ceremony

Running Man star Kim Jong Kook is married! According to an SBS Star report on September 5, the variety show performer tied the knot to his non-celebrity girlfriend on Friday in the presence of his close acquaintances, family, and friends. It is known that the ceremony was held privately in Seoul, with the Nation’s MC Yoo Jae Suk acting as the host. Having been friends for a long time and as fellow entertainers in the industry, the two share a close bond. It is only natural that he was invited as the MC for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong Kook’s bride is seemingly a long-kept secret from the star. He has repeatedly emphasized that she is not from the same working field as him, and he is unlikely to introduce her on screen in the near future. On the other hand, the guest list for the event has been under wraps, much like other details, including the identity and look of the bride, as well as the location of the wedding ceremony.

After dating his girlfriend for a long time, the singer and variety star decided to get married. On August 18, he took to his fan cafe to reveal his plans of getting hitched soon. A handwritten letter was shared with his fans notifying them of his decision, in line with the 30th anniversary of his debut in the entertainment industry.

Previously, Yoo Jae Suk shared on Running Man that Kim Jong Kook had asked him to emcee his wedding only recently. Unaware of his marriage plans, the star had another shoot scheduled on that day; however, with the younger one’s request, he canceled his other appointment to be the host to his ceremony. “I’ve never been asked to emcee a ceremony this last-minute,” he said.

Having been involved in multiple dating rumors, Kim Jong Kook’s wedding announcement was well-received by fans and netizens who congratulated him.