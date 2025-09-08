'I did cry for 2-3 hours': Sanjay Dutt recalls emotional turmoil after lung cancer diagnosis, reveals how Rakesh Roshan helped

Sanjay Dutt is a well-known actor in the Indian entertainment industry, and both his personal and professional lives have been quite public. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer, but after a long period, he announced that he was cancer-free. He has shared insights about his challenging experience in interviews, mentioning how Rakesh Roshan helped him find a good doctor.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt recalls discovering his lung cancer diagnosis

In an old conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sanjay Dutt recalled how he learnt about his cancer diagnosis and shared, "It was a normal day in the lockdown. When I walked up the stairs, I was totally out of breath. I had a bath, I couldn’t breathe, I didn’t know what was happening, so I called up my doctor. In the X-ray, more than half of my lungs were covered in water. They had to tap the water out. They all were hoping it was TB (tuberculosis), but it turned out to be cancer."

Dutt shared that it was a big challenge for his family to inform him about the diagnosis, and his sister was the one who broke the news. He mentioned that they started planning on how to address the situation together.

Sanjay Dutt added, "I did cry for over 2-3 hours because I was thinking of my kids, life, my wife, everything. These flashes come. I said I should stop getting weak."

Advertisement

He underwent treatment in Dubai since he was unable to obtain a visa. Rakesh Roshan, a cancer survivor himself, helped Dutt in finding a doctor. Sanjay revealed how he gathered the courage to fight the disease.

He added, "They told me that I’d lose hair and other things would happen, I’d vomit, so I told the doctor ‘mereko kuch nahi hoga’, I’ll not lose hair, I’ll not vomit, I won’t lie on the bed, and she kind of smiled. I did my chemotherapy, and I came back and I sat on that bike for one hour and I cycled, I did that day after day, every day."

The actor continued, "After every chemo (session), I did that. It was crazy, I used to go for chemo, Dubai, and then I used to go to the badminton court and play for two to three hours.”

He emphasized that this is how one should deal with a cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement

Workwise, Sanjay Dutt was last seen playing the role of a villain in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Baaghi 4 moved me like Vaastav”: Sanjay Dutt opens up on face-off with Tiger Shroff