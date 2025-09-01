EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel gears up for his first-ever international schedule with NTR; Gears up to go global

Over the years, Prashanth Neel has become one of the most celebrated directors of Indian Cinema, with films like KGF, KGF 2, and Salaar under his belt. The filmmaker is presently shooting for the ambitious NTRNeel film tentatively titled Dragon, which is slated to hit the big screen in June 2026 in multiple Indian languages. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Prashanth Neel is gearing up for the first-ever international schedule of his career.

According to sources close to the development, the team of NTRNeel is all set to commence a marathon international schedule from the month of October. “Prashanth Neel for the first-time is going global with the NTR starrer. NTRNeel is one of the most ambitious films, and a large portion of it will be shot outside India.” The source further informs that the international stint of NTRNeel film is a derivative from the script. “The story is international. Prashanth Neel is an expert at world-building like Kollar Gold Fields in KGF and Khansaar in Salaar, but this time he is creating a world beyond Indian territory which also happens to be one of the biggest worlds ever created in Indian Entertainment. It’s going to be a spectacular cinematic experience.”

NTR is expected to shoot for the NTRNeel film until the first quarter of 2026, and the makers are committed to bring it on the spectacle in June next year. Right after Dragon, NTR moves on to an action thriller with director Nelson. “The NTR-Nelson project roles once the duo is done with their present commitments of Dragon and Jailer 2,” the source added.

Talking of Prashanth Neel, the filmmaker has Salaar 2 and KGF 3 under his pipeline. The Prabhas starrer is expected to be his next after Dragon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

