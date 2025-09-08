ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo gets caught by senior soldier for hiding THIS during military meal: ‘What is in your pockets?’

Anecdotes from Cha Eun Woo’s military time are all the talk in the Korean communities these days. According to a recent post from an online user, the singer and actor was caught by a fellow soldier during his training days, only to be demanded to see what was in his uniform's pockets. A startled but righteous Cha Eun Woo did not get intimidated by the situation and was honest as well as upfront about pocketing the plums that were provided during the meal. Assuming they were unripe and needed more time to get to their edible stage, he was carrying it with him only to be called out by the instructor, who informed them that they were, in fact, ready to be consumed. It was followed by a base-wide announcement, informing all military trainees of the state of the plums.

Advertisement

Cha Eun Woo gets called out during military service for the most hilarious reason

An online community post on The Qoo revealed the exact conversation that took place between the military instructor at the Yeoncheon training center, where Cha Eun Woo had enlisted, and the K-pop idol, leading to a briefing from their broadcast room. Check out the exact chat below.

“Instructor: (Looking at his pockets) What is in your pockets?

Cha Eun Woo: They’re plums!

Instructor: Why are you taking them instead of eating them?

Cha Eun Woo: I was going to take them and eat them when they are ripe.

Instructor: Those plums can be eaten right now.

Cha Eun Woo: Is that so? I wasn’t aware.

Instructor: Broadcast it right away!

Broadcasting room: Ah Ah! (Mic check) Among the fruits prepared today, the plums may look unripe and green, but they are ripe, so they can be eaten right away.”

Advertisement

Fans online have found the situation very hilarious, going so far as to research the plum in question and praise Cha Eun Woo’s calm demeanor. Having enlisted at the end of July 2025, the singer and actor is all set to be discharged from his military service in January 2027.

ALSO READ: Why is Cha Eun Woo’s agency BLOCKING fan mail and gifts to star’s military base? Find out