Meet 15 Contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Flora Saini to Sanjjanaa Galrani- 9 Celebrities, 6 Commoners set for drama

Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, debuted on the OTT platform JioHotstar and the TV channel Star Maa on September 7, 2025. As the show kicks off a brand new season, it features 15 contestants, consisting of 9 celebrities and 6 commoners.

Interestingly, this is the first time in the show’s history that commoners have been included in the programme. If you’re wondering who the contestants are, here’s the complete list.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu contestants’ list

1. Flora Saini

The biggest name to drop in on Bigg Boss Telugu this season is actress Flora Saini. Known for her performances in South Indian and Hindi movies, she is one of the top contestants on the show.

She was last seen in web series like Kajol starrer The Trial and Rana Naidu featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati.

2. Thanuja Puttaswamy

Thanuja Puttaswamy is a soap opera actress mainly appearing in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada television shows. She is best known for her roles in series like Mounaragam, Agnipariksha, and Legally Veer.

3. Kalyan Padala

Kalyan is an army veteran turned influencer who entered the Bigg Boss Telugu house after competing in the digital pre-show, Bigg Boss: Agnipariksha.

4. Demon Pavan

Demon Pavan (original name Pavan) is a fitness influencer known for promoting a healthier lifestyle. He is also widely recognized for his love for anime.

5. Sanjjanaa Galrani

Sanjjanaa Galrani, actress and sister of Nikki Galrani, is also part of the popular game show. She made her debut in Telugu cinema with an uncredited role in the movie Soggadu (2005).

Later, she expanded her career into the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries. Galrani has also been part of series like Shit Happens and Aivar.

6. Shrasti Verma

Shrasti Verma is a popular internet personality who has worked as an assistant choreographer to Jani Master. Thanks to her association with the renowned dance master, she has been involved in movies like Jailer, Vikrant Rona, Game Changer, Rangasthalam, Pushpa, and Maaveeran.

7. Harita Harish

Harita Harish is also a commoner who entered the Bigg Boss Telugu house with the pre-show, appearing as the Masked Man.

8. Priya Shetty

Priya Shetty is a doctor who aspires to become an actress.

9. Ramu Rathod

Ramu Rathod is an indie musician and folk singer known for crooning several tracks like Pacha Bottu and Diya Diya Re.

10. Bharani Shankar

Bharani Shankar is a widely recognized television actress known for her show Karthika Deepam. She has also appeared in films like Aaviri, Dheera, and Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya.

11. Sreeja Dammu

Sreeja Dammu is a content creator known for her dance and lifestyle content.

12. Maryada Manish

Maryada Manish is an entrepreneur and co-founder of the startup called Fello, a platform that rewards users for investing across various markets, making finances more engaging. He was also featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

13. Suman Shetty

Suman Shetty is a popular comedy actor in Telugu and Tamil cinema. He has acted opposite several stars like Ravi Mohan, Vishal, Ram Pothineni, Dhanush, and Ajith Kumar.

14. Rithu Chowdary

Rithu Chowdary is an actress known for TV shows like Prema Entha Madhuram and Inti Guttu. She has also featured in films like Mouname Ishtam and Drinker Sai.

