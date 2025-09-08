New Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: Task, Only Murders in the Building 5, The Girlfriend and More on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

This week brings a fresh set of Hollywood OTT releases across popular platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and JioHotstar. From gripping crime dramas to heartfelt documentaries, the lineup offers something for every viewer. Here are the major releases you can stream this week.

Task - JioHotstar

JioHotstar introduces Task, a new crime drama starring Mark Ruffalo. The series follows an FBI agent who takes charge of a special task force investigating violent home-invasion robberies. The twist comes when the crimes are linked to a family man leading a double life. Fans of gritty whodunit dramas will find Task a compelling watch.

Advertisement

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 - JioHotstar

The popular murder mystery comedy returns with its fifth season on JioHotstar. Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building continues the story of Mabel, Charles and Oliver. This time, the trio investigates the mysterious death of Lester, the Arconia’s beloved doorman. Viewers can expect the same mix of humor and suspense that made earlier seasons a success.

aka Charlie Sheen - Netflix

Netflix presents aka Charlie Sheen, a two-part documentary that traces the actor’s life and career. The documentary covers his early rise in Hollywood, the controversies that kept him in the headlines, and his road to recovery. With Charlie Sheen himself speaking candidly, it offers an unfiltered look into his journey.

The Girlfriend - Amazon Prime Video

The Girlfriend, a psychological thriller based on Michelle Frances’ novel, arrives on Amazon Prime Video. The plot revolves around Laura, who becomes suspicious of her son Daniel’s new girlfriend, Cherry. Convinced Cherry is hiding dark secrets, Laura struggles to determine if she is right or simply paranoid. The series combines suspense with family drama.

Advertisement

Beauty in Black Season 2 - Netflix

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black returns with its second season on Netflix. The drama picks up after Kimmie inherits control of the Bellarie beauty empire. As she shifts from exotic dancer to powerful businesswoman, new challenges await her in the high-stakes world of beauty and power.

Maledictions - Netflix

Maledictions is a crime thriller set in northern Argentina. The series tells the story of a governor whose daughter is kidnapped during a crucial political moment. Torn between ambition and family, he faces a difficult choice that could change his life.

Every Minute Counts Season 2 - Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video continues the gripping story of Every Minute Counts. Set after the 1985 Mexico City earthquake, the new season shows Dr. Ángel still trapped under the rubble 24 hours later. The focus shifts to citizen-led rescue efforts and a secret involving the military.

ALSO READ: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Twitter Review: Here's How Audience is Reacting to Benoit Blanc mystery