Why is Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestant Flora Saini famous? Meet actress who played the titular ghost in Stree

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 premiered on the OTT platform JioHotstar and TV channel Star Maa on September 7, 2025. Featuring 15 contestants, comprising 9 celebrities and 6 commoners, the reality programme introduced the theme of Owners vs Tenants.

However, among the list of celebrities who joined the show this season, the biggest surprise was actress Flora Saini. She is a popular actress known for her diverse roles in South Indian and Hindi films.

Who is Flora Saini?

Flora Saini is an Indian actress who has predominantly worked in Telugu and Hindi movies. Also known by her screen names Asha Saini and Mayuri, she debuted in cinema with the Telugu movie Prema Kosam (1999).

Flora gained recognition with several supporting characters in Telugu cinema. However, her performance alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in Narasimha Naidu brought her significant popularity.

Over the years, she appeared in several Telugu movies, including Prematho Raa, O Chinnadana, Broker, Michael Madana Kamaraju, and more.

By 2002, Flora Saini transitioned into Hindi cinema with the film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. She continued her Bollywood journey and starred alongside Sonu Nigam in a romantic movie titled Love in Nepal.

As her career progressed, Flora appeared in numerous Hindi movies like Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Dhanak, Bahut Hua Samman, 36 Farmhouse, and the blockbuster hit Stree (2018), starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, in which she played the title role.

Apart from cinematic projects, Saini ventured into web series over the years. Her initial projects included Maid in India and A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend, which aired in 2016.

Later on, she appeared in several well-known web series like Inside Edge, Mayanagari: City of Dreams, Aarya, and many more. Most recently, she played key roles in series like the Kajol-starrer The Trial and Rana Naidu, featuring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati.

In addition to Telugu and Hindi cinema, Flora also worked in several Kannada and Tamil projects earlier in her career. She has completed over 80 projects in her career. Now, she is one of the 15 contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.

Flora Saini’s personal life

Flora Saini was born on September 29, 1978, in Chandigarh. Her father was an army officer, and she began her schooling in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. She later continued her education at Army Public School, Delhi.

Her family later relocated and settled in Kolkata, where she began pursuing a career in modelling.

